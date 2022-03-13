STEVE DeSHAZO: Indefatigable Gilyard leads Spiders into NCAA tournament

WASHINGTON—Just before Sunday’s Atlantic 10 Conference championship game, a Davidson fan good-naturedly wished Jacob Gilyard “happy 30th birthday.”

It was a clear exaggeration. Gilyard is still four months shy of 24, for goodness sake. It just seems he’s been in the Commonwealth’s capital longer than the statues on Monument Avenue.

But Gilyard, one of Richmond’s six fifth-year seniors, got all of the gifts he had waited for. Tournament most outstanding player honors, a piece of the net and, most importantly, an elusive NCAA tournament bid after a dramatic 64–62 victory over top-seeded Davidson.

“He said I was 30,” Gilyard said with a smile. “My goal was to score 30.”

He came close, netting a game-high 26. He needed help from teammates Tyler Burton and Matt Grace, who combined for three old-fashioned three-point plays in the final 90 seconds, but there was no doubt who made the difference.

“He scored a ton, and he controlled the whole tournament,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “To be able to do that without coming off the court one time is remarkable.”

By the time the Spiders were cutting down the Capital One Arena nets, the Davidson heckler had long gone, and Gilyard was instead serenated by chants of “Gil-ly” from the Spider faithful.

Like Virginia Tech, the Spiders (23–12) needed four victories in less than 72 hours—including wins over their conference’s top three seeds—to reach the NCAA tournament. And the 5-foot-9 Gilyard didn’t miss a second.

There are a lot of numbers associated with Gilyard, including his NCAA record for career steels, which now stands at 466. He also surpassed 2,000 career points Sunday and holds the school record with 773 assists.

But the most striking statistic was his 160 playing minutes and literally willing Richmond to its first NCAA bid in 11 years.

“I think the fans ... would have fainted if I had taken Jacob out,” Mooney quipped.

At 5-foot-9, Gilyard is usually the smallest player on the court, but he usually has a bigger impact than men a foot taller. Veteran Davidson coach Bob McKillop, who has faced Gilyard for half a decade, is one of many Atlantic 10 coaches who won’t be sorry to see Gilyard and his teammates finally move on.

“Jacob Gilyard is a guy who can create chaos defensively, and he can put together runs on the offense,” McKillop said admiringly. “... To be able to play 40 minutes in that situation is a real statement about how talented and valuable he is.”

The Spiders were in position to reach the NCAA tournament two years ago before COVID wiped it out. That left a serious hole in the career résumés of Gilyard and fellow seniors Grant Golden, Nick Sherod and Grace.

They all exhausted their eligibility last winter. But when the NCAA granted athletes a waiver for an extra year, several of the Spiders were considering it.

As usual, they took their cue from the indefatigable Gilyard.

“If one of us was coming back, it was all of us. That’s how close we are,” Golden said. “I think Jacob was the first to decide, and the dominoes fell from there.”

The Spiders made a similar run through the A–10 tournament in 2011—”Grant was a sophomore,” Mooney joked—then won two NCAA tournament games to reach the Sweet 16.

They’re hoping for a reprise this year. The Spiders will be underdogs again, against a higher-seeded team. But their experience makes them a dangerous opponent, as do Gilyard’s quick hands, unstoppable motor and his will.

“Words can’t describe what this tournament means to me,” Gilyard said. “We came here with a goal and mind, and we got there. ...Nobody can call me a loser ever again. I’m a winner.”

