It’s tempting—if a bit simplistic—to say that when Kihei Clark unwisely heaved the ball downcourt late in Virginia’s first-round NCAA tournament game Thursday, he tossed away part of his legacy with it.

Judging by message boards and at least one national columnist, though, that was the immediate hot take. And while knee-jerk reactions are rarely correct, the uncharacteristic gaffe gave ammunition to critics both of Clark and the coach and program he represented for the past half-decade.

No one can take away Virginia’s 2019 national championship banner, nor the fact that it hangs in John Paul Jones Arena largely due to Clark’s heads-up play in the final seconds of regulation of an Elite Eight overtime win over Purdue. That’s tangible proof of the impact made by Clark, the most polarizing player in the program’s history, and coach Tony Bennett.

Equally true, though, is this fact: Virginia hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game in the four years since cutting down the nets in Minneapolis four years ago, losing to No. 13 seeds Ohio (2021) and Furman (2023). Oh, and there’s that historic stumble against 16th-seeded UMBC in 2018, the year before the title.

Yes, there were some mitigating circumstances: injuries to key players like DeAndre Hunter in 2018 and Ben Vander Plas this year. Then there was the pandemic which wiped out Virginia’s 2020 title defense and left the Cavaliers quarantined the week before their 2021 loss to Vander Plas’ Bobcats.

And the matchup perils of the single-elimination NCAA tournament are what make the event so intriguing.

Still, it seems that Virginia has supplied other schools with their one shining moment more often than celebrating its own. And much of the criticism falls, deservedly or not, on Bennett and Clark.

Many Virginia fans actually cringed when Clark announced he’d return for his NCAA-approved fifth year of eligibility. But the undersized point guard cut down on his mistakes, posted arguably his best season and remained—for 32.99 games, anyway—the steadying force Bennett wanted.

Thanks to his extra season, he leaves as the school record-holder in starts, victories and assists, and though scoring was never his primary duty, only 21 Cavaliers produced more points.

But in his two final games—an ACC tournament final loss to Duke and Thursday’s debacle—Clark was a combined 3 of 16 from the floor, with six assists and five turnovers—the final, inexplicable one of which may be the lasting impression in some minds.

That’s a shame, but he shouldn’t be the singular scapegoat. His teammates also must shoulder some blame—and so, too, must Bennett.

He’s still one of the best program builders around, an ideal fit for Virginia. His teams have posted 12 straight seasons of winning records in Atlantic Coast Conference play, something only Mike Krzyzewski and Dean Smith can claim. He surpassed the late Terry Holland this season as the school’s winningest coach. He’s one of only six active coaches to win a national title, something Holland couldn’t do, even with Ralph Sampson.

But his teams still squander comfortable leads, endure lengthy scoring droughts, struggle against quick, athletic opponents and often falter at the free throw line late in games. (Latest example: Isaac McNeeley Thursday.)

And as well-drilled as his players are in Bennett’s signature pack line defense and patience side-blocker offense, they often struggle to improvise. Furman’s switch to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half caught the Cavaliers totally off guard, just as Syracuse’s press made them unravel in a stunning 2016 Elite Eight loss.

And what of his personnel decisions? Virginia’s best player on Thursday was junior center Kaydin Shedrick (15 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks), whom Bennett curiously buried on the bench late in the regular season while going with a small lineup. Fortunate for Bennett that Shedrick didn’t pout over his demotion.

In a short-term-memory world, all of this takes a bit of the luster off the 2019 title. Bennett would be wise to spend part of this crucial off-season doing an autopsy on what has happened in recent Marches to detract from otherwise successful seasons—and how to avoid it in the future with a bit more in-game flexibility.

He’s losing Clark, Jayden Gardner, Vander Plas and backup center Francisco Caffaro to graduation. Shooting guard Armaan Franklin has another year of eligibility, as do juniors Shedrick and Reece Beekman.

Assuming those three return—a big if in the transfer portal era—they’ll form the nucleus of next year’s team, along with current freshmen McKneeley and Ryan Dunn, redshirt freshmen Isaac Traudt Bond and Leon Bond III, Georgetown transfer Dante Harris and incoming recruits Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude.

That should be enough to keep the Cavaliers in the ACC’s upper echelon. But as Bennett surely knows, that’s not the criteria on which he’ll be judged.