STEVE DeSHAZO: Maryland seeks to regain pride, toughness during challenging times

Lacking those essentials, teams must compensate with smarts and grit to survive. Those qualities were evident at times Thursday, but were sorely missing during Iowa’s 20-0 first-half surge that removed all doubt.

“We just were not tough enough. We were not mentally locked in enough to fight and counter some of the things they had,” said junior guard Aaron Wiggins, who led the Terps with 17 points. “ ... Right now, we just don’t look like we’re playing to the best of our ability. We’ve got to change our effort and energy.”

The Terps had little success containing Iowa’s All-America center, Luka Garza--but then, no one really has this season. Garza, a a 6-foot-11 D.C. native, scored 24 points (three below his nation-leading average) despite sitting out the final five minutes with a comfortable lead.

When the smaller Terps double-teamed Garza, he kicked the ball out for open 3-pointers for his teammates. When they let Donta Scott, Galen Smith or Jairus Hamilton try to guard Garza alone, he scored eight points on three possessions--without attempting a 3.

“Garza’s as good as advertised,” junior guard Eric Ayala said.