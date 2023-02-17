COLLEGE PARK, Md. — While joyous students stormed the court — and one brave but foolish one scaled one basket and stood on the rim — Kevin Willard's first thought was self-preservation.

"I was trying to get out of there, man," Willard said after Maryland's 68–54 upset of third-ranked Purdue Thursday night. "Everybody was trying to rub my head. I was just trying to get back to the locker room, to be honest with you."

Unlike the revelers, Willard didn't care to bask in what all that his undermanned squad had accomplished — which was more than simply beating a top-five opponent for the first time in seven years.

"We've got five (regular-season) games left," he said. "We've got Nebraska on Sunday. I'm already there."

That's a coach for you. But Willard, his players and a frustrated fan base had reason to celebrate. For one night, at least, the Terps restored to the Xfinity Center to the raucous, discourteous snakepit that hasn't existed since Duke's annual Atlantic Coast Conference showdown visits.

It seemed like old times. Gary Williams, who coached Maryland to the 2002 national title, was there. So was Lonny Baxter, the overachieving center on that team, and Greivious Vasquez, Williams' last star player. And when the students flooded the court, it seemed like the release of a decade of pent-up anticipation.

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014 for financial reasons, the passion (and attendance) had waned, largely because of a lack of rivalries. Mark Turgeon led the Terps to five NCAA tournament berths in seven years — it would have been six if not for the 2020 pandemic — but never made a deep March run and never captured the hearts of a rabid fan base.

Turgeon was fired eight games into last season. Enter Willard, who had built a successful program at Seton Hall. He inherited a program that had lost much of its relevance in the past decade and lacked size and depth.

"We had to put together a roster in a month and a half," Willard said. "A lot of kids had to buy in to our vision for the program."

It has taken a while, but the pieces are finally meshing.

Grad student Jahmir Young, who grew up in nearby Upper Marlboro, transferred home from Charlotte in a bid to play in the NCAA tournament. He provided the first salvo Thursday night by challenging Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-foot-4 center and the national player of the year favorite, and converting a three-point play late in the first half.

Then, midway through the second half, sophomore Julian Reese outwrestled an offensive rebound away from Edey, setting up a 3-pointer for teammate Hakim Hart than capped a 29–4 run against a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation just a week ago.

Despite giving up seven inches to Edey, Reese held his own against the All-American, keeping him below his season averages for points and rebounds.

"We live for moments like this," Young said. "These are special moments."

The Terps (18–8, 9–6 Big Ten) even managed to serve as considerate hosts, taking a shot-clock violation in the game's final seconds to allow Purdue's players and coaches to head for the locker room before the fans swarmed the court.

"They kicked our ass, then they kicked our ass in the court-storming," said Purdue coach Matt Painter said, whose team barely escaped a similar postgame celebration after losing at Northwestern last Sunday.

Now Willard's challenge is to make Maryland nationally relevant again, to restore the program to the point where fans don't need to storm the court after a big win. Willard said he was convinced this was the job for him when former players visited last summer and told stories about the glory days.

"We're going to sustain this," he said. "We're there. We've got the No. 13 recruiting class in the country. We've won some pretty good games. We've won on the road, we've won on neutral site.

"This group has laid the foundation. Every recruit, every high school coach that watches us practice, they love what we're doing. This is not a one-year thing."