STEVE DeSHAZO: New Virginia coach Elliott has a lot of work to do--and little time to do it

Speaking of the portal, even if he succeeds on those fronts, Elliott won’t be done recruiting. He inherits a roster full of players who were loyal to Mendenhall, some of whom have been noncommittal on their future plans.

That list starts with record-breaking quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has two years of eligibility but has submitted his name to NFL evaluators for a recommendation as to whether he should enter the 2022 draft. The answer is likely to be that he wouldn’t be a first- or second-round pick; one can imagine that with a year or two of Elliott’s tutelage, he might become one.

Other Cavaliers who have entered their names into the transfer portal include starting offensive linemen Olusegun Oluwatimi (a finalist for the Remington Award as the nation’s top center) and Bobby Haskins, plus linebacker Noah Taylor. Losing all of them would complicate Elliott’s reconstruction plans. His staff must re-recruit those players, as well as the next generation of Cavaliers.

Fortunately for athletic director Carla Williams, Elliott’s reputation should carry some heavy weight in that regard. Mendenhall left Virginia’s program in better shape than he found it, and the school just pledged $10 million towards facility upgrades.

Still, Elliott has a lot of work to do in a short period of time. The next few weeks are critical. We’ll likely know a lot more about Elliott’s chances for early success long before the Cavaliers take the field in the 2022 season.

