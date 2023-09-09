CHARLOTTESVILLE – If you showed up at Scott Stadium on Saturday wearing any shade of orange or blue and brought no emotion, someone needed to check your vital signs.

It was Virginia’s first home football game since the ghastly shooting deaths of players Lavell Davis, D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler last November, and the pregame ceremony was moving, regardless of your affiliation.

There was still the small matter of a contest to play, though. And James Madison had no intention of being a homecoming opponent. So there was no guilt in making the day even more somber by prevailing 36–35 on an eventful afternoon.

“Our goal was to win,” said James Carpenter, a JMU junior defensive lineman who was a self-described “die-hard U.Va. fan” growing up in Roanoke and had often visiting Scott Stadium as a spectator.

“In terms of that, I don’t feel for them. But in everything else, obviously.”

Dukes coach Curt Cignetti understood the dilemma facing his players, many of whom have friends on the Cavaliers’ roster and understood their grief.

“We wanted to take emotion out of the game and execute,” Cignetti said. “I don’t think we were emotional as a team. There were a lot of emotional turns in the game.”

He wasn’t completely correct, because the Dukes did bring a certain emotion: determination.

Their school is a newcomer to the NCAA’s FBS division, and many of them felt a sting of being snubbed at a lack of recruiting interest from Power 5 schools like Virginia. One of them was Aiden Fisher, a sophomore linebacker from Riverbend High School who had been looking forward to this game for months.

“Being from Virginia, it’s something that you circle on your calendar each year,” he said. “I can’t put it into words.”

Fisher let his actions do the talking, blocking a punt on the Cavaliers’ first possession that teammate D’Angelo Ponds recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and an early 14–0 lead. He also led the Dukes with nine tackles on the day.

“He’s a stud,” Carpenter said. “He’s gonna be really special for us. He’s young, he’s got a lot to learn, but he flies around.”

Even the JMU band showed its dedication, refusing to vacate its spot in the upper deck during a 90-minute rain delay — at least until a torrential downpour forced its hand.

With the Cavaliers and Virginia Tech both rebuilding under new coaches, the title of best college football team in the Commonwealth is up for grabs. William & Mary is ranked No. 4 in the Football Championship Subdivision, and Liberty has a three-year bowl streak.

But the Dukes, who shared the Sun Belt Conference East Division title last season but weren’t bowl-eligible as a first-year FBS program, are stating their case. And Saturday’s result doesn’t hurt their argument.

“I think it’s a huge win against an in-state team, a Power 5. But we know how much this means to our fan base, too,” Cignetti said.

It didn’t come easily. True freshman Antony Colandrea introduced himself as Virginia’s quarterback of the future, if not the present, with a 20-for-26, 377-yard performance.

And even after Kaelon Black put JMU ahead for good on a 10-yard TD reception with 55 seconds left, the JMU faithful had to hold their breath twice.

First, quarterback Jordan McCloud floated a 2-point conversion pass that Virginia’s Dave Herard got his hands on, but couldn’t hold, with nothing but green between himself and a 100-yard return that would have given the Cavaliers the lead.

Then, on Virginia’s final play, Derrick Starling got behind the JMU defense, but Colandrea overthrew him.

Only then did the Dukes unleash their emotions. The Cavaliers and Hokies have more resources, but for the moment, JMU has bragging rights.

Said Cignetti: “This was a big test for this team, and they found a way to pass it.”