STEVE DeSHAZO: Ravenel carries on a family tradition at JMU

Ravenel's impact hasn't been obvious to anyone who plays in an FCS fantasy league. Entering Friday's game, he had a grand total of seven catches for 107 yards and one score. His TD reception (and a subsequent 5-yard catch for a first down) nearly doubled his season yardage total.

Part of that modest stat line stems from hip surgery that limited Ravenel to one game (and one reception) during the pandemic-delayed spring season. The Dukes handled him with care, easing him back into their receiver rotation.

They could afford to do so because JMU has what record-setting quarterback Cole Johnson "the best wide receiver room in FCS." It was bolstered when Kris Thornton transferred in after two All-America seasons at VMI. He and redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr. are the first JMU teammates ever to surpass 1,000 receiving yards each in a season.

That wasn't the easiest transition for Ravenel, who started as a sophomore in 2019 but found his playing time diminishing.

"It was definitely frustrating," Ravenel said, "but how could I be made when everybody else was really stepping up? I'm happy they're all doing well."