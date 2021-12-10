STEVE DeSHAZO: Ravenel carries on a family tradition at JMU

HARRISONBURG--Anything big brothers do, younger brothers always want to surpass. For Devin Ravenel, that's kind of a tall order.
While he was running up and down the football field at North Stafford High School, his older sibling Brandon was winning a 2016 FCS national championship at James Madison University and challenging records set by former Washington star Gary Clark. Brandon Ravenel entered this season ranked third in JMU history in receptions (160) and receiving yardage (2,250).
It hasn't been quite so easy for Devin, due to injuries and a wealth of talented wideouts on this year's edition of the Dukes. But he's two wins away from matching his older brother, at least in the jewelry department.
"He was telling me before the game, 'You gotta score a touchdown tonight,' " Ravenel said of his big brother after JMU's decisive 28-6 quarterfinal playoff victory over Montana Friday night. "I said, 'I'll get a touchdown for you.' "
A man of his word, Ravenel got his team off to a spectacular start. On JMU's second offensive possession, he exploited a Grizzlies blitz and turned a simple slant route into a career-long 82-yard scoring play, leaving Montana's secondary in his wake. The Dukes (12-1) never trailed thereafter.
"Around midseason, we started a lot of four-wide stuff, and he's been making big plays every game," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. "He got it started tonight."
Ravenel's impact hasn't been obvious to anyone who plays in an FCS fantasy league. Entering Friday's game, he had a grand total of seven catches for 107 yards and one score. His TD reception (and a subsequent 5-yard catch for a first down) nearly doubled his season yardage total.
Part of that modest stat line stems from hip surgery that limited Ravenel to one game (and one reception) during the pandemic-delayed spring season. The Dukes handled him with care, easing him back into their receiver rotation.
They could afford to do so because JMU has what record-setting quarterback Cole Johnson "the best wide receiver room in FCS." It was bolstered when Kris Thornton transferred in after two All-America seasons at VMI. He and redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr. are the first JMU teammates ever to surpass 1,000 receiving yards each in a season.
That wasn't the easiest transition for Ravenel, who started as a sophomore in 2019 but found his playing time diminishing.
"It was definitely frustrating," Ravenel said, "but how could I be made when everybody else was really stepping up? I'm happy they're all doing well."
Ravenel's touchdown catch did more than put the Dukes ahead on the scoreboard. The big play loosened up the Grizzlies' defense, allowing bulldozing running back Latrele Palmer to churn out 167 yards and 19 carries, including a 50-yard second-quarter touchdown. Palmer's strong legs moved the scrum 15 yards downfield two plays before his TD run.
"Devin is a super-underrated wide receiver for us," Johnson said. "He's just tremendously explosive. I just put the ball in his hands, and he took off with it.
"[The Grizzlies] were scared of the pass, and [Ravenel's big play] really opened up the run game."
As with their two previous national titles (2004 and'16), there's a definite Fredericksburg-area flavor to this edition of the Dukes. Stafford High School graduate M.J. Hampton is a mainstay in a secondary that also includes Fredericksburg native Taurus Carroll and Colonial Forge grad Josh Sarratt. Redshirt sophomore Tony Thurston (Louisa) starts at nose guard.
There was a sizeable local rooting section inside Bridgeforth Stadium Friday night, to see the aforementioned Dukes and Massaponax graduate Conlan Beaver, who played his final game as Montana's starting left tackle. Among the fans was Brandon Ravenel, who briefly played professionally overseas and now is a member of C.D. Hylton High School's coaching staff.
Brandon has been a friend and mentor to Devin, and he's rooting for his little brother to join him as a national champion. But if he doesn't, Devin many never hear the end of it.
"Definitely when we get older," Devin said with a grin. "I wouldn't say recently after what happened, but he would definitely let me know about it for the rest of my life."
