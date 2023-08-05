An earthquake in one part of the world can cause a tsunami thousands of miles away. So any Atlantic Coast Conference official, athlete or fan who claims to be immune from college sports’ newest reshuffling is naive at best.

Along with profound sadness for the apparent official demise of the Pacific 12 Conference, ACC administrators need to be alert and creative. Their league faces its own dire challenges, and one answer may lie in a couple of the schools left behind in what now could be called the Four-Pac.

Friday’s announcement that Oregon and Washington will join the (very) Big Ten next fall, a year after UCLA and Southern Cal made the same announcement, and that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are defecting to the Big 12 completes the gutting of the once-proud Pac-12.

A league that brought us Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Bill Walton, O.J. Simpson, John Elway, Barry Bonds, Cheryl and Reggie Miller and Jackie Joyner–Kersee, among many others, soon will be no more. Its inability to land a network TV deal, even in an age of streaming, will go in the first paragraph of its obituary.

Anyone who claims that “it’s just business” needs to undergo an EKG, because it’s questionable whether they even have a heart.

But the dollar rules, and sadly, most decisions in life are financial ones. That’s why Florida State desperately wants to leave the ACC, which ranks a distant third behind the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference in revenue — and is in danger of slipping to fourth as the Big 12 adds more schools.

The confusion of an 18-school Big Ten and a 16-member Big 12 is the least of anyone’s concerns at this point. Truth in advertising went out the window years ago, and brand recognition won’t allow the leagues to change their names — especially since their membership seems to be in perpetual flux.

No, we have to accept that geography takes a back seat to finance in decision-making, and that most conferences are now national. (Just ask the University of Mary Washington, which is literally a member of the Division III Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference, albeit with a far smaller budget.)

In retrospect, Maryland is looking smarter for its unpopular decision to bolt the ACC for the Big Ten a decade ago. Fans and alumni were livid, but the move saved the Terps from a huge financial hole. They’ve been competitive in most sports, even starting to catch up in football.

But back to the ACC. What can its current 14 full-time members do? (Notre Dame, which competes in everything in the conference except football, is a top for a whole ‘nother column.)

The ACC’s TV contract with ESPN doesn’t expire until 2036, while the Big Ten and SEC can renegotiate their deals in the next two years and widen the revenue gap even further. (A new football/basketball agreement with the CW Network is just chump change in the grand scheme.)

Plus, all ACC schools have signed a grant of rights agreement, which ensures the league receives their complete TV revenue through 2036. Lawyers from almost every institution, especially FSU, have been combing through the language of that deal, but no loopholes seem to have been found.

Here’s an outside-the-box, outside-the-geographical-footprint idea that has to have occurred to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips: Consider Stanford and Cal.

They’re two of the four Pac-12 schools that haven’t been gobbled up. (Washington State’s only attraction is that it was Tony Bennett’s last previous address, and Oregon State, well ...)

Cal and Stanford have academic and athletic profiles that fit well with the ACC. And geography went out the window when the ACC added Louisville and Notre Dame.

Yes, travel budgets would rise for a league that isn’t expecting a huge bump in revenue for over a decade. But Virginia and Virginia Tech could send their soccer or volleyball teams to Northern California to face both Cal and Stanford in the same long weekend, or vice versa.

Adding Stanford — which annually wins the Learfield Directors’ Cup as the nation’s best overall athletic program — would give the ACC a bump in prestige, and might entice ESPN to renegotiate its deal early. And Stanford and Cal would fit better with Virginia and Duke than with anyone in the Mountain West Conference.

Plenty of logistics would need to be worked out, but it seems like a plausible option for all parties. Besides, in this era, if you don’t adapt, you fall behind — or worse. Just ask the Pac-12.