COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Normally, Tony Elliott’s decision would be an easy one. Go with a fifth-year senior at quarterback in conference play when he’s healthy enough over a true freshman fill-in who threw interceptions on three straight passes in a hostile environment.

But these aren’t typical times for Elliott, whose rebuilding job at Virginia is steeper than he likely imagined. And even though Anthony Colandrea had a brief deer-in-the-headlights look in the second half of Friday night’s 42–14 loss to Maryland, he seems like Elliott’s best (if not only) option going forward.

Through three losses, he been the only interesting thing (and one of the few productive ones) about the Cavaliers.

“We’re not in that football game if it’s not for Colandrea,” Elliott said after the Cavaliers jumped to an early 14–0 lead, then collapsed under an avalanche of mistakes. “So you don’t want him to lose his confidence.”

Those words came from a coach who helped tutor Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence into national champion quarterbacks and first-round draft picks at Clemson. So Elliott knows whereof he speaks.

When Elliott took the Virginia job, the quarterback he inherited, Brennan Armstrong, didn’t fit his mold. Armstrong is now at N.C. State, and will visit Charlottesville next Friday with plenty of motivation to extend Elliott’s struggles.

Elliott brought in Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett as a fifth-year stopgap, but Muskett injured his shoulder while facing Tennessee’s dominant defense in the season opener. The baby-faced Colandrea replaced him against the Volunteers and started last week’s come-from-ahead 36–35 loss to James Madison, setting a school freshman record with 377 passing yards.

Muskett was expected to start Friday’s game at Maryland, but Elliott said he wasn’t completely healthy and that Colandrea got the nod as “a decision for the program.”

Given the state of that program, even at 0–3, it’s hard to justify going back to Muskett, barring an injury to Colandrea.

He has a swagger beyond his 18 years, one many star quarterbacks possess. His mobility is critical, because the reshuffled line in front of him is porous. The Cavaliers have rushed for a paltry 204 yards in their three losses, in large part because of the blocking issues.

And the defense lacks depth, so Virginia has been outscored 47–3 in the fourth quarter this season.

We don’t know much about Muskett, but Colandrea has impressed more than he has struggled. On Virginia’s first offensive play Friday, he hit Malik Washington for 49 yards on a flea-flicker, setting up a touchdown. On the next drive, he threw a gorgeous 19-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Pace.

And if Malachi Fields hadn’t dropped what would have been a walk-in 55-yard TD pass early midway through the fourth quarter, Virginia would have tied the score at 21. He didn’t, and Colandrea then tried to force things, leading to the three interceptions and a lost fumble.

“The thing that I like about him, and what I saw in some of the great quarterbacks I’ve been around, by the time he comes to the sideline, he knows what mistake he made,” Elliott said. “With that, you can work with it. If you’re trying to explain what the mistake was, you’ve got a little more work to do. ... What makes him special is, he believes he can make every play.”

Meanwhile, Maryland graduate student Taulia Tagovailoa showed what a veteran quarterback can do. He threw for 342 yards and even hustled downfield to recover a teammate’s fumble after a pass completion.

Colandrea wasn’t made available for post-game interviews. But to get to the point where Tagolvailoa is, he needs to play, to make mistakes and learn from them.

“There’s gonna be some growing moments for him,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “I love the kid. I love his fight and his ability to make plays. Unfortunately, those growing moments showed up in the fourth quarter.”

Elliott has a a huge rebuild ahead of him, and the quicker he gets started, the better. His team is not likely to be favored in any of its remaining games this season. Why not go with a guy who’ll presumably be there for four years and should get better, even if it means a few more lumps now?

“Although (Colandrea) made some mistakes, he did some great things today, and that can’t be overshadowed,” Virginia running back Perris Jones said. “He made some spectacular plays.

“He’s gonna be a special player. He already is. We’ve just got to do our part to make sure his talent doesn’t go to waste.”