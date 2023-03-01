CHARLOTTESVILLE – Desperation is a pretty strong word, one that no one in Virginia’s basketball program was ready to utter.

So let’s just say that the Cavaliers showed an urgency and a willingness to tweak a few things on Tuesday night against Clemson. The resulting 64-57 victory didn’t exactly right a foundering ship, but it did provide a bit of ballast and buy the Cavaliers a little more time to figure things out.

“You’re not going to reinvent yourself,” coach Tony Bennett said. “You maybe add some different lineups, put little tweaks here and there. We did a couple of different things offensively, just trying to be as good as we can be.”

Those adjustments included running more of Bennett’s “side” offense, in which the guards run horizontally almost non-stop around screens in search of jump shots.

"Tony's team is different than most teams offensively," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "There's just so much to try to get ready (to defend) in a couple days."

On the defensive end, Kihei Clark and Reese Beekman were more aggressive in pressuring Clemson’s young guards, and the officials allowed them to be physical. The result: Ten steals, and “they were a little disruptive,” Brownell said. “They got us out of our flow.”

Bennett also kept junior center Kaden Shedrick, a former starter whose minutes have waned as the season progressed, on the bench for the entire game for the first time all season.

He rewarded senior 7-footer Francisco Caffaro and sophomore Taine Murray for their practice production with rare playing time. Murray had seen just three minutes of action in 15 games since the calendar turned to 2023 before logging 4½ first-half minutes Tuesday.

All of it paid off against a Clemson team that had scored more than 90 points in three of its past four games.

Virginia, on the other hand, had lost two straight. If officials hadn’t mishandled (according to the league office) the end of an overtime win against Duke, and if Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin hadn’t missed an open 3-pointer at the buzzer 10 days earlier, the Cavaliers might have dropped five of seven.

That’s what made Tuesday night’s win so critical for the Cavaliers. After sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings two weeks ago, Virginia (22-6, 14-5) was in danger of missing out on a top-four seed and a double bye for the upcoming ACC tournament.

But Virginia has the advantages of balance (five double-figures scorers Tuesday), experience and roster versatility that few teams can match. And despite never leading in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, Bennett actually emerged optimistic.

“He was really proud of our effort,” freshman guard Isaac McKneely said. “Usually after a loss, a coach is upset, showing you film of what you need to work on … We just knew we needed to win this came after two straight losses, and we carried that over to tonight.”

Unbeaten at home in ACC play, Virginia clinched at worst the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and restored a bit of confidence, despite some obvious concerns. Said Bennett: “We’re far from perfect.”

Those issues include shooting. The Cavaliers made 15 of 22 free throws Tuesday (actually, one of their better performances of late), but missed enough to keep the Tigers close. Graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas went 0 for 4 from the line, was back on the court an hour after the game, practicing from 15 feet.

Those misses could be costly in March, against top competition. (Quipped Bennett: “We’re saving them.”)

Clark went 0 for 7 from the field and didn’t have a rebound, but managed to post a plus-17 scoring figure from his time on the court. That’s because for all the tweaks, Virginia relied on its one constant: a smothering defense.

That will determine just how far a team with three graduate students in it starting lineup will go. It's worked before, but Clark is the last vestige of the 2019 national title team, and even he'll be out of eligibility soon.

“At this time of the year, you’ll never be successful if you don’t sit down and guard and make people earn,” Bennett said. “ … Your offense can come and go, but the defense always has to be there.”