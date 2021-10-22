STEVE DeSHAZO: UMW men's soccer team gets opportunity to show U.Va. it can play with top programs

GROWING UP in Charlottesville, Aidan Shell attended plenty of University of Virginia soccer games. Just don’t ask him to recite the scores.
“All the kids, we wouldn’t watch the games. We’d just play on their practice field,” he said with a smile.
Shell, who’s now a sophomore defender at the University of Mary Washington, will be back at Klockner Stadium on Monday night, and this time his focus will definitely be on the action.
He and his teammates will get a rare chance to test themselves against a Division I opponent—and no ordinary one. The Cavaliers have won seven national titles, most recently in 2014.
“I think it could be interesting, and a very, very, very good challenge for our guys,” UMW coach Jason Kilby said. “It will be an experience that, regardless of the result, they’ll remember for a long time.”
Kilby received a surprising call earlier this week from a member of Virginia’s coaching staff. The Cavaliers were scheduled to play just once in 10 days before the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament begins on Nov. 2 and were looking to add a game on short notice. Kilby’s Division III Eagles had an opening after their scheduled Sept. 15 game at Hood (Md.) was canceled, so he agreed.
The announcement was greeted with unanimous excitement from UMW’s players—even though it will come less than 48 hours after Saturday’s key Coast To Coast Conference homecoming game against rival Christopher Newport.
This isn’t the Eagles’ first encounter with a Division I opponent. They have played recent preseason scrimmages against Longwood and George Washington University, and generally held their own.
And this may not be a vintage Virginia team. The Cavaliers took a 5–7–2 record into Friday night’s home game against Pittsburgh. But the Eagles (7–3–2) are always looking for a chance to test themselves—especially before they host their own conference tournament beginning Nov. 4.
“U.Va.’s track record has always been good,” UMW senior goalkeeper Ken Kurtz said. “It will nice to hopefully come out on top and get a little underdog win in there.”
Win, lose or draw, the Eagles expect to benefit from the experience of facing elite competition.
“I think the competition will be really high, so it will help us for sure,” said Jeremy Hokenson, UMW’s senior forward from Courtland High School. “We’re going to go from playing a D-I powerhouse to straight into the playoffs.”
Besides the fact that UMW was once Virginia’s all-female sister school before both institutions went coed half a century ago, there are some connections between the programs. Jermaine Birriel, the Cavaliers’ first-year director of operations, played at Chancellor High School for Mike Webb, Kilby’s top assistant.
And Shell played on a youth travel team with a couple of current Virginia players. He said he’ll have plenty of supporters at Monday’s game. Same with Hokenson, whose entire family is expected to make the 90-minute trip to see him play on what will likely be the biggest stage of his career.
That is, unless the Eagles make it to the NCAA Division III final four. And if they do, perhaps they can thank the Cavaliers for helping prepare them—regardless of Monday’s outcome.
Said Kilby: “They’ll be the best team I suspect we’ve ever played, right? I don’t know exactly how it will unfold, but I hope we get a competitive benefit and learn some things as a team from a defensive standpoint—how to defend, because we’ll be doing a lot of that—and things we can hopefully build on.
“We want to play the best teams we can, and if we can compete with them, it will enhance our chances going forward. That’s the mindset we have, and we have a lot of guys like that.”
