STEVE DeSHAZO: UMW men's soccer team gets opportunity to show U.Va. it can play with top programs

GROWING UP in Charlottesville, Aidan Shell attended plenty of University of Virginia soccer games. Just don’t ask him to recite the scores.

“All the kids, we wouldn’t watch the games. We’d just play on their practice field,” he said with a smile.

Shell, who’s now a sophomore defender at the University of Mary Washington, will be back at Klockner Stadium on Monday night, and this time his focus will definitely be on the action.

He and his teammates will get a rare chance to test themselves against a Division I opponent—and no ordinary one. The Cavaliers have won seven national titles, most recently in 2014.

“I think it could be interesting, and a very, very, very good challenge for our guys,” UMW coach Jason Kilby said. “It will be an experience that, regardless of the result, they’ll remember for a long time.”

Kilby received a surprising call earlier this week from a member of Virginia’s coaching staff. The Cavaliers were scheduled to play just once in 10 days before the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament begins on Nov. 2 and were looking to add a game on short notice. Kilby’s Division III Eagles had an opening after their scheduled Sept. 15 game at Hood (Md.) was canceled, so he agreed.