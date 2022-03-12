STEVE DeSHAZO: Veteran Spiders want to write feel-good finale

WASHINGTON--All good things must end sometimes, but much-hyped finales often fail to satisfy anyone. (Just ask fans of "The Sopranos" or "Seinfeld.")

The University of Richmond's long-running basketball saga has at least one more episode, thanks to Friday night's urgent 75-64 victory over VCU in the Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinals at Capital One Arena.

Its ultimate conclusion still may not appease anyone involved, but the veteran Spiders sustained their hopes for a storybook ending that includes an elusive NCAA tournament berth before a familiar gang goes its separate ways.

"I'm not good at math, but I'd say about 95 percent of it was just about pride," said point guard Jacob Gilyard, one of Richmond's three fifth-year seniors. "They embarrassed us the last time we played them. At the end of the day, to knock VCU off in the [A-10] tournament, hopefully there'll be a chance for us to go to the NCAA tournament for us. It was personal."

The Spiders (21-12) were still seething from a regular-season sweep by their crosstown rivals, including a 77-57 loss at VCU last month in which they were run off the court in the second half.

Perhaps the key was moving the rivalry 100 miles north, from the Commonwealth's capital to the state capital. But Richmond finally played with more heart and discipline than did the Rams, who had a sizably larger rooting section.

No one embodied that more than Gilyard, the smallest man on the court at 5-foot-9. He played every second of Friday's game, often at breakneck pace and finished with a career-high 32 points, plus three assists and four steals, adding to his NCAA career record (which now stands at 460).

"Jacob was obviously spectacular," said coach Chris Mooney, who has seen a lot from Gilyard, as well as teammates Grant Golden and Nick Sherod.

That's because they've been together almost as long as the casts of "Law and Order SVU" or "Grey's Anatomy." Saturday's semifinal against Dayton will be the 151st for Gilyard and the 158th for Golden, who channels the look of a young Bill Walton with his beard and headband. It'll mark No. 138 for Sherod, a former starter who has taken more of a reserve role after suffering a torn ACL in 2018-19.

All three took advantage of the NCAA's waiver to allow athletes an extra year of eligibility after COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 NCAA tournament--an event the Spiders likely would have participated in after going 24-7 during the regular season.

But they haven't made the big dance since their surprise trip to the Sweet 16 in 2011. (Believe it or not, Gilyard, Golden and Sherod hadn't yet enrolled at that point.)

That's a sore point among the Richmond faithful, some of whom have called for a coaching change. And even if Mooney returns next season, Gilyard, Golden and Sherod won't. They'll take nearly 5,500 career points, 2,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists with them.

Their most talented teammate, junior forward Tyler Burton, could well be in the NBA at this time next year.

So simply denting rival VCU's tenuous NCAA tournament hopes wasn't enough for the Spiders. There's one more box to check, one that's two victories away--with no more margin for error.

"People play with urgency this time of year, and older guys play with urgency maybe even more," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. " ... They've been around, man. They've been through a lot of big games, and they were ready to play. They knew what they needed to do against us, and they did it."

