STEVE DeSHAZO: Virginia is in a sorry state for NCAA tournament hopes

Usually, this is about the point in the college basketball season when support staff and several of the Commonwealth’s schools start making plans for the upcoming NCAA tournament.
This year, that may be wishful thinking.
A year ago, a record-tying five state schools (Liberty, Norfolk State, VCU, Virginia and Virginia Tech) earned spots in the 68-team field, with the Flames and Spartans advancing to the second round. (The Rams never got to take the court due to COVID-19 cases within the program, and the Cavaliers weren’t at full strength after a similar outbreak.)
It’s a safe bet to say there won’t be five happy teams on Selection Sunday on March 13. In fact, if someone doesn’t get hot and win its conference tournament, Virginia may be looking at getting shut out of the big dance for the first time since 2003.
Virginia and VCU have been the surest things for the Commonwealth in the past decade. The Cavaliers have appeared in the past seven tournaments (excluding the canceled 2020 event) and won the national title in 2019. The Rams made a surprising Final Four run in 2011, starting a string of nine NCAA appearances in 10 opportunities.
Toss in George Mason’s memorable crashing of the 2006 Final Four and multiple recent tournament appearances by Liberty, Old Dominion and Virginia Tech—plus occasional showings by Hampton and Norfolk State—and you’ve got a pretty impressive résumé.
But in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately sport, the recent results haven’t been encouraging.
One of the metrics the NCAA tournament committee uses for monitoring teams is the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, which evaluate all teams’ performance and schedule. Entering play Saturday, the state’s highest-ranked team in that regard was No. 52 Virginia Tech (10–8), which currently sits 13th in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 2–5 league record.
From there, it’s a drop to VCU at No. 68, with Liberty (93), Richmond (95), Virginia (100) and George Mason (104) all nowhere near the range of deserving at-large bids.
Of this group, only Liberty (13–6, 4–0) is anywhere near the top of its respective conference standings. And the Flames play in the Atlantic Sun, the very definition of a one-bid league. So if they don’t win their conference tournament, they won’t get an NCAA bid.
Disappointing is the only applicable term for Virginia (11–8, 5–4) and Virginia Tech, which both began the season in the Top 25. The Cavaliers haven’t been able to integrate a slew of newcomers into coach Tony Bennett’s pack line defense, while the Hokies have gone through some inexplicable scoring slumps.
Saturday may have been the low point for both teams.
Virginia allowed N.C. State to shoot 60 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range in a 77–63 loss that wasn’t nearly that close. It was the Cavaliers’ third double-digit loss in ACC play, with more than half of the conference slate remaining, and it prompted rare words like “brain freeze,” “unaware” and “un-alert” to come from Bennett.
Bennett’s teams traditionally improve as the season progresses, but this one seems to have taken several steps backwards, especially defensively. ACC opponents are shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, worst in the league. And without a reliable 3-point shooter of its own, the Cavaliers don’t have enough viable scoring options to overcome defensive lapses.
The Hokies’ big issue has been rebounding. With at least three guards on the floor at all times and without a sturdy presence in the paint, they were beaten 34–22 on the boards in Saturday’s 68–63 loss at Boston College. Offensively, they’re not giving Keve Aluma enough consistent help. And their next three opponents are powerhouses North Carolina, Miami and Florida State.
VCU (11–6, 4–2) had a chance to make a statement in the Atlantic 10, but back-to-back losses to the league’s top two teams, St. Bonaventure and Davidson, put them in catchup mode. Same goes for Richmond (12–7, 3–3), which has one of the nation’s most experienced team but hasn’t been able to break through.
If misery loves company, state schools can look to Maryland (10–9, 2–6), which is still languishing near the bottom of the Big Ten standings despite upsetting 17th-ranked Illinois last Friday, and Georgetown (6–10), which is 0–5 in Big East play for the first time ever as Patrick Ewing’s job security at his alma mater dwindles.
The state’s saving grace could turn out to be, of all teams, Longwood. The Lancers (12–5) have never come close to sniffing the NCAA tournament, but they lead the Big South’s North Division with a 4–0 mark and take a five-game winning streak into Monday’s game at Hampton.
The Lancers’ odds of dancing in March aren’t great, but beggars can’t be choosers.
