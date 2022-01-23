STEVE DeSHAZO: Virginia is in a sorry state for NCAA tournament hopes

Virginia allowed N.C. State to shoot 60 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range in a 77–63 loss that wasn’t nearly that close. It was the Cavaliers’ third double-digit loss in ACC play, with more than half of the conference slate remaining, and it prompted rare words like “brain freeze,” “unaware” and “un-alert” to come from Bennett.

Bennett’s teams traditionally improve as the season progresses, but this one seems to have taken several steps backwards, especially defensively. ACC opponents are shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, worst in the league. And without a reliable 3-point shooter of its own, the Cavaliers don’t have enough viable scoring options to overcome defensive lapses.

The Hokies’ big issue has been rebounding. With at least three guards on the floor at all times and without a sturdy presence in the paint, they were beaten 34–22 on the boards in Saturday’s 68–63 loss at Boston College. Offensively, they’re not giving Keve Aluma enough consistent help. And their next three opponents are powerhouses North Carolina, Miami and Florida State.