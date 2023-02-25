While Christopher Newport’s giddy players were celebrating, the University of Mary Washington’s women’s basketball team spent nearly 20 minutes bunkered in its locker room after Saturday night’s Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference championship game.

Multiple emotions circulated when the Eagle finally emerged after a 75–56 loss to the nation’s top-ranked Division III team, a 27–0 machine that has beaten UMW three times this season and in 12 consecutive meetings dating back to 2017.

Mixed with the obvious disappointment of watching an opponent cut down the net on their home court were a belief that their season isn’t over; anticipation of a hoped-for NCAA tournament at-large bid; and a determination to parlay the hard lesson into a strong performance next weekend if they get the chance.

“There’s two ways to look at it,” UMW coach Deena Applebury said. “I think definitely if our kids take this and internalize it and use it as motivation, it can certainly help us grow and get better, and I hope that’s what they do.”

Assuming they receive their first NCAA bid since 2017, the Eagles (22–6) may not face a tougher, deeper or more disciplined team in the national tournament than CNU, their longtime conference rival. The Captains have outscored their opponents by an average of 36 points per game, with only one contest decided by single digits: a 104–102 overtime win over Washington & Lee in January.

On Saturday night, in what CNU coach Bill Broderick called a game that “had an NCAA feel to it,” the Captains used a 8–0 spurt in the first two minutes of the second quarter to gain separation and were never seriously challenged thereafter.

They also got a myriad of contributions on a night when UMW held their two first-team all-conference players, Anaya Simmons and Sondra Fan, to a combined 15 points. Point guard Gabbi San Diego led the way with 19, while Katy Rader scored 17 and Fan and Camille Malagar each had 10.

The Eagles, who sit second behind CNU in the Region VI rankings, were far more of a one-woman show on offense. Junior all-C2C forward Jordan Carpenter set a career high with 30 points, one night after scoring 22 in a semifinal win over Salisbury.

But she was the only UMW player in double figures, as her teammates shot a combined 9 for 34. Second-team all-C2C guard Keagan Schwab picked up two early fouls and managed just five points, less than half her season average.

“We play our best when we’re playing together,” Carpenter said. “Tonight, I had a hot hand and my teammates were feeding me, but it’s always good when you get everyone involved. It makes their defense have to work a little bit harder, and that’s always our goal.”

Added Applebury: “Jordan’s been incredible all year, and tonight, she had another fantastic game. We’re at our best when she’s at her best; there’s no doubt about that.

“But we can’t have only one person in double digits; we have to have more people step up and score. I think we will, and we have. Today, we just didn’t shoot the ball well; we’ve done it, but today just wasn’t a good day.”

For CNU, the only question when the NCAA unveils the 64-team field on Monday is where it will play its first-round game. UMW likely will deal with some anxiety until the announcement.

Broderick, CNU’s coach for the past 11 years, believes the Eagles are worthy.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “They’re very seasoned, they’re a very good halfcourt defensive team, they rebound well — those things travel. I would be extremely disappointed if they didn’t get in.”

Added Applebury: “The only teams we’ve lost this year to are ranked teams. I think this team deserves it. They’ve proven themselves time and time again. Nobody else in the country has played the No. 1 team in the country three times except us, so that should put us in a good position. Half of our losses are to them. Do the math.”

And if the Eagles do get the call, will they try to forget about Saturday’s disappointment, or use is as fuel?

“Both,” Carpenter said. “Remember, as in remembering the feeling, and not wanting to repeat it. But then also moving on. We’ve got hopes of an NCAA tournament, and we want to put this one behind us and give the next team all we have.”

1 2 3 4 F

Mary Washington 16 14 13 13 — 66

Christopher Newport 19 25 14 17 — 75

Mary Washington (22-6): Jordan Carpenter 30, Karissa Highlander 0, Keagan Schwab 5, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 5, Sydney Sherman 9, Sophia Pavlech 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 0, Adeline Riner 0, Molly Sharman 3, Lexi Miller 2. Totals: 19 18-22 56.</&h5>

Christopher Newport (27-0): Hannah Kaloi 4, Katy Rader 17, Anaya Simmons 5, Gabbi San Diego 19, Sondra Fan 10, McKenna Snively 0, Lauren Fortscue 5, Hailey Kellogg 9, Taylor Rawls 1, Camille Malagar 10, Hannah Orloff 2, Faith Henderson 0, Alivia Giles 2, Makenna Zimmerman 0, Ashley Steadman 0. Totals: 25 22-29 75.</&h5>

Three-pointers: UMW 0-7; CNU 3-19 (Rader 2, San Diego). Rebounds: UMW 30 (Carpenter 9); CNU 36 (Simmons 11).</&h5>