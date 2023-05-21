Saturday's game

NCAA D-III BASEBALL

Adrian 5, UMW 1: The Eagles got men on base but could only advance one home near game's end as Adrian College eliminated UMW in Marietta, Ohio.

Eagles starter Justin Ritz went the distance, striking out three, but he surrendered five runs on nine hits and three walks.

Bobby Ayscue's ninth-inning double advanced Cooper Fulton to third, and he scored UMW's lone run on Ty Lowe's groundout.

The Eagles' season closes at 28–16. Their NCAA appearance was the 12th in program history.

R H E UMW 000 000 001 — 1 7 1 Adrian 101 001 02X — 5 9 0

JUST RITZ and Mike Dennis, Andrew Gerhart. GAGE RICKER and Logan Loeffler.