Jordan Carpenter tallied 23 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the University of Mary Washington women's basketball team to a 75–69 victory over DeSales University in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Saturday.

With the win, the Eagles advance to the third round where they'll face Smith College on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. The site will be determined later this week.

Elizabeth Dufrane, who scored 19 points and dished out five assists, drained three straight free throws at the end of the first quarter to give the Eagles a 20-17 advantage. Though the game remained close through the final three frames, UMW maintained the lead through game's end.

Keagan Schwab sank three 3-pointers and totaled 12 points for the Eagles, who shot 50 percent from the field.

1 2 3 4 F UMW 20 17 21 17 — 75 DeSales 17 16 20 16 — 69

UMW (24–6): Karissa Highlander 4, Jordan Carpenter 23, Keagan Schwab 12, Megan Baxter 4, Ashley Martin 2, Sydney Sherman 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 19, Adeline Riner 9. 24 22-31 75.

DeSales (27–2): Abigail Rafferty 22, Mikaela Reese 12, Meagan Bealer 12, Amelia Saunders 11, Maria Newsome 4, Olivia Scottie 4, Mikaili Donmoyer 2, Julia Kowalski 2. 23 20-26 69.

Halftime: UMW 37-33. Three-pointers: UMW 5 (Schwab 3, Dufrane 2), DeSales 3 (Saunders 3). Rebounds: UMW 33 (Carpenter 14), DeSales 32 (Rafferty 13).

Men's basketball

Stockton 68, UMW 65: The Eagles' run in the NCAA Division III Tournament came to an end Saturday night when the Ospreys hit clutch shots in the final two minutes while UMW couldn't find the bottom of the net.

Zack Blue's 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining in regulation tied the closely fought second-round game at 63-63. But Blue, Greg Rowson (17 points) and Da'Shawn Cook (12 points) missed field goal attempts in the final 120 seconds. The Ospreys, in turn, converted a 3-pointer and two free throws to seal the victory.

Daniel Peterson scored 11 points and distributed five assists for UMW, which concludes its season at 20-9. It was the third time the program has reached the NCAA tournament.

UMW (20–9): Cameron McCravy 5, Greg Rowson 17, Emmanuel Aghayere 8, Da'Shawn Cook 12, Zack Blue 7, Andrew Rowson 5, Daniel Peterson 11. 22 16-23 65.

Stockton (24–5): Jonathan Azorah 9, Kadian Dawkins 10, Kyion Flanders 14, DJ Campbell 13, Rynell Lawrence 8, Martin Anguelov 6, Tayvon Gaither 8. 20 19-24 68.

Halftime: UMW 31–27. Three-pointers: UMW 5 (Cook 2, McCravy, G. Rowson, Blue), Stockton 9 (Flanders 2, Campbell 2, Lawrence 2, Anguelov 2, Dawkins). Rebounds: UMW 34 (G. Rowson 8), Stockton 33 (Azorah 7).