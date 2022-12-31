UMW: Behind Carpenter, Dufrane, Eagles top visiting Shenandoah in women's basketball

Women's basketball
UMW 65, Shenandoah 57: Jordan Carpenter scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles to an eight-point nonconference victory over the visiting Hornets on Sunday at Rosner Arena.
Elizabeth Dufrane sank four 3-pointers en route to a 19-point effort while Sydney Sherman chipped in an additional 12 points. The Eagles took command in the second quarter and never looked back.
UMW host Swarthmore College on Monday at 5 p.m.
Shenandoah (8–3): Shawnise Campbell 14, Emily Williams 6, Madison Kimble 7, Terese Greene 10, Gabby Krystofiak 5, Zoe Star 2, Kayla Maxson 3, Ashleigh Zepp 2. 23 5-8 57.
UMW (11–2): Jordan Carpenter 20, Keagan Schwab 3, Ashley Martin 9, Sydney Sherman 12, Elizabeth Dufrane 19, Adeline Riner 2. 23 13-19 65.
Halftime: UMW 30–26. Three-point shot: Shenandoah 6 (Williams 2, Kimble Greene, Krystofiak, Maxson), UMW 6 (Dufrane 4, Schwab, Martin). Rebounds: Shenandoah 24 (Campbell 6), UMW 37 (Carpenter 15).