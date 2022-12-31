 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UMW: Behind Carpenter, Dufrane, Eagles top visiting Shenandoah in women's basketball

  • 0

Women's basketball

UMW 65, Shenandoah 57: Jordan Carpenter scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles to an eight-point nonconference victory over the visiting Hornets on Sunday at Rosner Arena.

Elizabeth Dufrane sank four 3-pointers en route to a 19-point effort while Sydney Sherman chipped in an additional 12 points. The Eagles took command in the second quarter and never looked back.

UMW host Swarthmore College on Monday at 5 p.m.

Shenandoah (8–3): Shawnise Campbell 14, Emily Williams 6, Madison Kimble 7, Terese Greene 10, Gabby Krystofiak 5, Zoe Star 2, Kayla Maxson 3, Ashleigh Zepp 2. 23 5-8 57.

UMW (11–2): Jordan Carpenter 20, Keagan Schwab 3, Ashley Martin 9, Sydney Sherman 12, Elizabeth Dufrane 19, Adeline Riner 2. 23 13-19 65.

People are also reading…

Halftime: UMW 30–26. Three-point shot: Shenandoah 6 (Williams 2, Kimble Greene, Krystofiak, Maxson), UMW 6 (Dufrane 4, Schwab, Martin). Rebounds: Shenandoah 24 (Campbell 6), UMW 37 (Carpenter 15). 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College Football Playoff: Six storylines to follow during Peach and Fiesta Bowls

College Football Playoff: Six storylines to follow during Peach and Fiesta Bowls

LOS ANGELES — For the second half of the regular season, once Alabama lost its first game, Georgia and Ohio State seemed to be on a collision course to play in the College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Jan. 9. But then the Buckeyes played Michigan, and their supposed revenge game against their rejuvenated rival turned out to be a 45-23 humiliation by the ...

John Romano: The boy nobody noticed, and a player with a heart big enough to change lives

John Romano: The boy nobody noticed, and a player with a heart big enough to change lives

TAMPA, Fla. — He would wait each week in a tunnel near the players’ locker room after football games at Notre Dame Stadium. His spine cruelly curved, his arms and legs forever hindered by nerve disease, the boy in the wheelchair was hard to miss. And easy to ignore. With other kids screaming for autographs and game-used items, player after player would walk past Timothy Donovan without ever ...

What you need to know to jump on the Georgia bandwagon

What you need to know to jump on the Georgia bandwagon

ATLANTA — Forgive family, friends and neighbors for being less than enthused by your New Year’s festivities. Double that forgiveness for any odd barking you hear from company, young and old. And finally, forgive the delirium throughout the evening by those with their attention elsewhere. It’s not the spiked eggnog. It’s college football. It’s Georgia trying to achieve something fans considered ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert