FIELD HOCKEY

UMW 3, Roanoke 0: Emma Bernard recorded a goal and an assist as the Eagles opened their 2023 campaign with a shutout of the host Maroons.

Kathryn Royle gave the Eagles the early lead with a first-quarter tally off Bernard's assist. The score stayed that way through the next two quarters. Bernard then scored unassisted 2½ minutes into the final frame and Dyanela Rivarola followed suit a little over seven minutes later.

The Eagles outshot the Maroons (16–7) and had more penalty corners (18–4). Bailey McNabb and Erin Roy combined on the shutout in goal, totaling three saves.

UMW (1–0) hosts Widener University on Sunday at noon at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UMW 1, Randolph–Macon 0: Reagan Boyer's first-half goal off Maci Landel's assist proved to be enough for the Eagles to claim a season-opening victory over the Yellow Jackets at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Sydney Alexander had two saves in goal for UMW, which had nine shots on goal to Randolph–Macon's four. The Eagles also had the advantage in corner kicks (7-1).

The Eagles (1–0) next travel to Marymount on Sunday.

MEN'S SOCCER

UMW 4, Rensselaer Tech 0: The Eagles used a balanced attack to defeat the visiting Engineers.

After Aidan Shell's goal off a combo assist from Nelsar Castillo and Jordy Santana gave UMW an early first-half lead, the contest remained a one-score affair for the next 59-plus minutes. Then the Eagles scored second-half goals in quick succession, as Blake Hoskins, Carter Berg and Gabe Francesconi found the back of the net.

Will Rissing and Josh Kirkland had assists and Freddy Rogers made four saves in goal. The Eagles outshot the Engineers (22–7) and had the edge in corner kicks (7-1).

UMW (1–0) hosts Johns Hopkins on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

UMW 3, Marymount 0: Jordan Lyons had 12 kills and 16 digs to lead the Eagles to a season-opening win over the Saints at Rosner Arena. Set scores were 25–16, 25–21, 25–22.

Bryanna Miller made seven kills and 11 digs while Lauren Foley had 19 assists.

The Eagles (1–0) play visiting Muhlenberg on Saturday at noon.