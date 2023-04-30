Sunday’s result

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UMW 5, Christopher Newport 3: Emily Beckner, Abby Moghtader and Rebecca Stepleman paced the Eagle women to the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference championship in Newport News. The victory marked UMW’s 19th consecutive conference title.

After losing the opening doubles match, Moghtader and Stepleman rallied the Eagles back with an 8–5 win over Kiersten Chang and Mia Linam at two doubles. Beckner and Riley Smith followed by defeating Megan Bauer and Kendra Womack 8–1 at three doubles.

UMW surged early in singles play when Stepleman defeated Anna Campbel 7–5, 6–0. After the Captains won the following point, Moghtader beat Raine Weis 6–3, 4–6, 7–5. Again, Christopher Newport battled back to win at two singles, but Beckner sealed UMW’s triumph by defeating Womack 6–4, 6–3.

The Eagles (10–9) will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament, against an opponent and at a site to be determined.