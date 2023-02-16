MEN'S BASKETBALL

Christopher Newport 71, UMW 66: UMW rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to battle the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference-leading and third-ranked Captains down the stretch of the second half, but Christopher Newport prevailed in the final minutes Wednesday.

Greg Rowson scored 23 points and dished out six assists as the Eagles knotted up the contest with the Captains three times in the second half. The game saw four lead changes in the second frame before a Matthew Brodie (22 points) 3-pointer put Christopher Newport ahead 56–54 with 6:24 left, a lead the Captains wouldn't relinquish.

A Rowson layup closed the deficit to 62–61 with 3:15 left, but the Captains kept the Eagles at arms length. A 3-pointer by Cameron McGravy with 2 seconds left brought UMW two within three points at 69–66. But Brodie sank two foul shots to secure the win.

Da'Shawn Cook had 12 points, McGravy notched 11 points and Emmanuel Aghayere recorded 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who close out the regular season with a home contest against Salisbury University on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Anderson Center.

UMW (17–7): Da'Shawn Cook 12, Cameron McCravy 11, Greg Rowson 23, Emmanuel Aghayere 11, Dorian Davis 3, Devin Johnson 2, Andrew Rowson 4. 23 14-22 66.

Christopher Newport (22–3): Rodney Graves 3, Matthew Brodie 22, Nick Thomas 2, Collin Hines 4, Scott Mullin 3, Jahn Hines 20, Trey Barber 7, Ty Henderson 12. 23 16-22 71.

Halftime: Christopher Newport, 38–33. Three-pointers: UMW 6 (McCravy 3, G. Rowson 2, Cook), Christopher Newport 9 (Brodie 5, Graves, Mullin, J. Hines, T. Henderson). Rebounds: UMW 25 (Aghayere 9), Christopher Newport 43 (J. Hines 11).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Christopher Newport 74, UMW 49: The Eagles took a one-point lead through one quarter of play with the undefeated Captains before Christopher Newport surged to an eight-point halftime lead and rolled to a C2C victory Wednesday in Newport News.

Sydney Sherman lead UMW with 12 points while Ashley Martin scored 10 points, Keegan Schwab pulled down 10 rebounds and Adeline Riner made five assists.

The Eagles' regular season wraps up with a C2C contest with Salisbury University at the Anderson Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. UMW will compete in the C2C tournament beginning Feb. 23.

UMW 16 12 14 7 — 49 Christopher Newport 15 21 23 15 — 74

UMW (19–5): Karissa Highlander 2, Jordan Carpenter 4, Keegan Schwab 3, Ashley Martin 10, Sydney Sherman 12, Sophia Pavlech 2, Adeline Riner 5, Molly Sharman 5, Lexi Miller 6. 18 10-17 49.

Christopher Newport (24–0): Hannah Kaloi 8, Anaya Simmons 14, Gabbi San Diego 4, Sondra Fan 19, Lauren Fortescue 6, Camille Malagar 3, Hannah Orloff 3, Alivia Giles 15, Alexia Lindsey 2. 25 21-31 74.

Halftime: Christopher Newport 36–28. Three-pointers: UMW 3 (Schwab, Martin, Riner), Christopher Newport 3 (Fan 3). Rebounds: UMW 37 (Schwab 10), Christopher Newport 35 (Simmons 9).

MEN'S LACROSSE

Catholic 15, UMW 13: Trailing 11–6 at halftime, Eagles went on a third-quarter, 5–0 run to knot up a nonconference match at the Battleground Athletic Complex. But the Cardinals outscored the Eagles in the final frame, 4–2, and held on for the win Wednesday.

UMW got two goals apiece from Owen Castleman, Mike Seraphin–Jones, Henry Moag and Hunter Tipton. J.D. Nozemack distributed six assists and Riley Green made six saves in goal.

UMW outshot the Cardinals (27–21), but Catholic won the ground balls battle (39–33).

The Eagles (1–1) will play host Shenandoah University on Saturday.