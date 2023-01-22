UMW: Eagles conclude New York trip with loss to Yeshiva University

Sunday’s results MEN’S BASKETBALL

Yeshiva 69, UMW 64: Greg Rowson scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles as they fell to the Maccabees in New York.

Da’Shawn Cook netted nine points for the Eagles, who could do little to slow Yeshiva’s Zevi Samet. The sharpshooter hit seven 3-pointers in totaling 30 points and 10 rebounds.

UMW returns home from its New York swing to host Pfieffer University at Ron Rosner Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

UMW (13–5): Cameron McCravy 7, Greg Rowson 14, Emmanuel Aghayere 8, Da’Shawn Cook 9, Zack Blue 4, Dorian Davis 7, Devin Johnson 4, Andrew Rowson 9, Matias Prock 2. 27 7-21 64.

Yeshiva (9–8): Roy Itcovichi 4, Zevi Samet 30, Matan Zucker 5, Max Zahkeim 19, Effy Freundlich 8, Adi Markovich 3. 22 13-15 69.

Halftime: UMW 36–29. Three pointers: UMW 3 (G. Rowson, Davis, A. Rowson), Yeshiva 12 (Same 7, Zakheim 2, Freundlich 2, Marchovich). Rebounds: UMW 39 (G. Rowson 8), Yeshiva 36 (Samet 10).

Saturday’s results WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMW 57, Salisbury 48: Jordan Carpenter scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to help spark a second-half Eagles rally past the host Sea Gulls in Salisbury, Md.

Ashley Martin hit two 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game and Adeline Ringer added eight points for UMW, which will play another road contest Saturday, this one against Lynchburg University.

UMW 19 9 13 16 — 57

Salisbury 17 12 9 10 — 48

UMW (16–3): Jordan Carpenter 16, Keegan Schwab 3, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 14, Sydney Sherman 4, Elizabeth Dufrane 5, Adeline Riner 8, Molly Sharman 5. 22 9-13 57.

Salisbury (5–14): Ashlynn Burrows 11, Emily Dilger 6, Catherine Gibson 2, Abby Wilkinson 4, Kolby Brown 3, Nadia Bullock 8, Tori Rambaugh 5, Alex Bull 7, Hailey Adair 2. 18 8-9 48

Halftime: Salisbury 29–28. Three-pointers: UMW 4 (Martin 2, Schwab, Dufrane), Salisbury 4 (Bulloock 2, Rambaugh, Bull). Rebounds: UMW 39 (Carpenter 14), Salisbury 38 (Dilger 9).

Swimming: The Eagles swim teams split a meet with visiting Gettysburg College at Goolrick Natatorium. Kinsey Brooks won three events to help the Eagle women (9–1) get past the Bullets 136–126. Will Burkey won two events for the UMW men (7–3), but the Eagles fell 136–126.

Brooks won the women’s 200 backstroke (2:09.61) 100 backstroke (59.00) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.02). Margie Jones won the 200 butterfly 2:11.26) and 100 butterfly( 59.95).

Burkey won the men’s 50 freestyle (21.66) and the 100 freestyle (47.49).

The Eagles teams host Southern Virginia University on Friday at 3 p.m.