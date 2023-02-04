SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Women's basketball: The University of Mary Washington got off to a slow start against UC Santa Cruz and couldn't catch up to the Banana Slugs, falling 66–55 at the C2C College Classic at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.

Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Eagles used a solid effort from Jordan Carpenter (15 points, seven rebounds) to cut the deficit to two points by the start of the final frame. But Tess Oakley-Stilson scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Banana Slugs pulled away for the win.

Keegan Schwab scored 10 points while Elizabeth Dufrane contributed nine points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who'll continue playing in the tournament Sunday with a contest against Regent University.

UC Santa Cruz 16 13 13 24 — 66 UMW 8 18 14 15 — 55

UC Santa Cruz (16-4): Kaylee Murphy 13, Amanda Inserra 5, Aubrey Wagner 5, Tess Oakley-Stilson 15, Ashley Kowack 20, Lindsey Zientek 2, Talysha Wilkerson 6. 20 18-23 66

UMW (17-4): Sydney Sherman 6, Jordan Carpenter 15, Keegan Schwab 10, Megan Baxter 3, Ashley Martin 5, Karissa Highlander 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 9, Adeline Riner 2, Molly Sharman 3. 19 14-19 55

Halftime: UC Santa Cruz 29-26. Three-pointers: UC Santa Cruz 8 (Kowack 4, Inserra, Wagner, Oakley-Stilson, Wilkerson), UMW 3 (Schwab, Baxter, Dufrane). Rebounds: UC Santa Cruz 34 (Murphy 11), UMW 34 (Carpenter 7, Dufrane 7).

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Swimming: The Eagles got multiple individual events victories from Kyle Johnson and Johnathan Zimmer as the Eagles swim teams dominated visiting Southern Virginia at Goolrick Natatorium.

Johnson won the men's 200 backstroke (1.59.91) and the 500 freestyle (5:04.88) while Zimmer claimed the men's 200 butterfly (1.58.26) and 100 butterfly. The Eagles (8-3) trounced the Knights 198-61 in team competition.

The Eagle women (10-1) got victories from Kinsie Brooks (200 freestyle, 1:59.52), Amber Candido (100 backstroke, 1:04.37), Thalia Constanza (100 breaststroke, 1:08.88), Rose McMullen (200 butterfly, 2:17.24), Bridget Zagrobelny (500 freestyle, 2:28.03) and Margie Jones (100 butterfly, 1:00.69). The wins carried the Eagles to a 175-80 team victory.

The Eagles teams will compete at at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational at Lancaster, Pa., on Thursday.