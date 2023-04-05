Wednesday’s results

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York 14, UMW 6: Molly Daw scored a pair of goals, but the Eagles struggled to their offense going against the host Spartans, falling by eight goals. The Spartans outshot the Eagles (35–20) and secured 23 ground balls to the Eagles’ 12.

UMW (8–6) hosts Southern Virginia at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Christopher Newport 6, UMW 2: Artis Hart and Andrew Cooper won their doubles match and Hart returned to post a singles victory, but the Captains dominated from there, earning a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Complex victory in Newport News.

The Eagles (6–7) host Salisbury University in another C2C clash on Wednesday at the UMW Tennis Center, starting at 3 p.m.