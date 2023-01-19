 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW: Eagles find range on perimeter, top Eastern Mennonite in men's basketball

UMW 89, Eastern Mennonite 71: Da'Shawn Cook drained six 3-point attempts en route to a 22-point effort and Greg Rowson also scored 22 points as the visiting Eagles defeated the Royals in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday night.

The Eagles had a solid night on the lines, both the 3-point line (16 of 29, 55 percent) and the free-three variety (9 of 13, 69 percent). Rowson and Matias Prock (13 points) hit three 3-pointers while Emmanuel Aghayere scored 11 points. Cook dished out seven assists and pulled down five rebounds.

UMW next plays Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., in a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.

UMW (12–4): Cameron McCravy 5, Greg Rowson 22, Emmanuel Aghayere 11, Da'Shawn Cook 22, Zach Blue 5, Dorian Davis 6, Erik Prosise 5, Matais Prock 13. 32 0-13 89.

Eastern Mennonite (5–12): Mark Burkholder 19, CJ McCord 9, Michael Watlington 2, DaiJordan Brown 8, Julien Hagerman 11, Aviwe Mahlong 10, Andre Pacheco 12. 24 9-10 71.

Halftime: 46–35. Three-point shot: UMW 16 (Cook 6, Prock 3, Rowson 3, Davis 2, McCravy, Prosise), Eastern Mennonite 14 (Burkholder 3, Hagerman 3, Pacheco 3, Brown 2, Mahlong 2, McCord). Rebounds: UMW 25 (Rowson 5, Cook 5, Blue 5), Eastsern Mennonite 27 (Burkholder 8).

