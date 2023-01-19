UMW: Eagles find range on perimeter, top Eastern Mennonite in men's basketball

UMW 89, Eastern Mennonite 71: Da'Shawn Cook drained six 3-point attempts en route to a 22-point effort and Greg Rowson also scored 22 points as the visiting Eagles defeated the Royals in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday night.

The Eagles had a solid night on the lines, both the 3-point line (16 of 29, 55 percent) and the free-three variety (9 of 13, 69 percent). Rowson and Matias Prock (13 points) hit three 3-pointers while Emmanuel Aghayere scored 11 points. Cook dished out seven assists and pulled down five rebounds.