UMW: Eagles let leads slip away, fall to Colonels

Monique Lipton and Emma Bernard gave the University of Mary Washington field hockey first- and third-quarter leads with goals, but the Eagles still fell to visiting Centre College 3–2 Sunday at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Liptop cashed in 48 seconds into the match off a penalty corner, redirecting a shot by Bernard, who had taken the direct corner from Zoe Hammond, into the net.

Centre knotted the score and Bernard put the Eagles back in front with her 10th goal of the season, this one coming off a corner and with assists from Lipton and Sydney Keating. But the Colonels responded with two unanswered goals and claimed the contest.

The Colonels led in shots (11–10) and penalty corners (10–5). Bailey McNabb had four saves in goal for the Eagles (4–7), who visit sixth-ranked Kean College on Tuesday.