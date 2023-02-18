Men’s basketball

UMW 60, Salisbury 46: Da’Shawn Cook drained four 3-point attempts en route to a game-high 21 points to pace the Eagles past the Sea Gulls in a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference contest that closed out UMW’s regular season.

Dorian Davis’ 11 points included three 3-pointers and Greg Rowson chipped in 12 points and five rebounds as UMW took control early and contested to the win at the Anderson Center.

The Eagles now head west to Santa Cruz, California, for the C2C tournament that begins Thursday. UMW is second seed behind undefeated Christopher Newport. The Eagles will play the winner of the Salisbury-Pratt game on Friday at 1 p.m.

Salisbury (11–14): Brandon Craig 6, Cameron Heard 6, Brendan Davis 7, Greg Bloodsworth 4, Aiden Camper 3, Kaiden Mines 6, Ryan Marshall 6, Sean Carr 8. 18 4-5 46.

UMW (18–7): Greg Rowson 12, Patrick Smedley 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 6, Da’Shawn Cook 21, Zack Blue 8, Dorian Davis 11. 21 8-18 60.

Halftime: UMW 27–20. Three-pointers: Salisbury 6 (Heard 2, Davis 2, Camper, Mines), UMW 10 (Cook 4, Davis 3, G. Rowson 2, Blue). Rebounds: Salisbury 37 (Craig 7), UMW 32 (G. Rowson 5, Blue 5, A. Rowson 5)

Women’s basketball

UMW 51, Salisbury 34: Jordan Carpenter scored 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Eagles took control of the paint to close out their regular-season schedule with a C2C victory at the Anderson Center.

Ashley Martin had 10 points and eight boards as the Eagles had a 17-rebound advantage over the visiting Sea Gulls.

The Eagles will be the host team for the C2C tournament that begins on Thursday at the Anderson Center. As the second seed, the Eagles won’t begin play until Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of UC Santa Cruz and Mount Mary.

Salisbury 5 15 10 4 — 34

UMW 17 6 15 13 — 51

Salisbury (7-18): Ashlynn Burrows 2, Emily Dilger 4, Alex Bull 9, Abby Wilkinson 12, Nadia Bullock 7, Hailey Ader 0. 12 8-11 34

UMW (20–5): Jordan Carpenter 14, Karissa Highlander 4, Keagan Schwab 2, Ashley Martin 10, Sydney Sherman 4, Megan Baxter 4, Adeline Riner 5, Lexi Miller 8. 20 10-12 51.

Halftime: UMW 23–20. Three-pointers: Salisbury 2 (Wilkinson 2), UMW 1 (Riner). Rebounds: Salisbury 32 (Ader 7), UMW 49 (Carpenter 14).

Women’s lacrosse

UMW 14, Lynchburg 6: Maya Koebke scored five goals, Katie Blair drilled four shots into the back of the net and the Eagles demolished the host Hornets in their season opener.

Kayla Sarazin and Clare Madden each scored a pair of goals as the Eagles had 19 shots on goal, the same as the Hornets. However, UMW goalkeepers Cailyn Tripp (11 saves) and Brooke Barsella (two saves) had solid days in the net. Madden added a pair of assets.

The Eagles (1–0) travel to Randolph–Macon on Wednesday.

Men’s lacrosse

UMW 14, Shenandoah 9: The game knotted up 6–6 at haltime, the Eagles broke out with a 6–1 third-quarter run to take control of a nonconference road match.

The Eagles’ third-quarter goals came from six different players. Henry Moag lead UMW with three goals while J.D. Nozemack contributed two goals and three assists and Owen Castleman provided a pair of scores. Riley Green made 18 saves in goal.

The Eagles (2–1) host Haverford at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.