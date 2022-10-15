UMW: Eagles respond to Sea Gulls challenge, surge back for CAC victory

Trailing visiting Salisbury University 2–0 in the first 14 minutes of a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference men’s soccer match, the University of Mary Washington responded with four unanswered goals to take a commanding halftime lead and rolled to a 5–3 victory Saturday.
The Sea Gulls’ Sean Barwick staggered the Eagles with his two quick tallies, but Aidan Shell helped right UMW with a goal off an assist from Abel Lewus. Scores from Josh Kirkland, Juan Vargas and Julian Schmugge put the Eagles in control at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Kirkland added an insurance goal in the second half.
Nelsar Castillo and Vargas had assists and Griffin Hemmendinger had a save in goal. The Eagles (7–3–2) host St. Mary’s College on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kaitlyn Venzen and Savannah Alexander each scored a goal, but the Eagles finished their CAC match with host Salisbury University in a 2–2 draw.
People are also reading…
Hope Grzebien and Ellen Shine had assists Salisbury led in shots (9–8) and corner kicks (6–2).
UMW (8–4–2, 1–0–1) next visit Christopher Newport University on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Eagles swept two matches at Ron Rosner Arena by identical 3-1 scores.
UMW defeated Salisbury, 25–16, 25–15, 22–25, 25–20. Jordan Lyons led with 18 kills and 21 digs while Krista Rodgers and Chloe Crosen added 14 kills. Brenna Campbell had 22 assists and Hannah Livermon led with 28 digs.
Against Ithaca earlier, the Eagles rallied from an early 0–1 set deficit to post the 23–25, 31–29, 25–19, 25–19 win. Lyons had 16 kills — including two that were decisive in the length second set — and 21 digs while Rodgers and Crosen record 15 kills apiece. Sarah Moore made 27 digs and Lauren Foley provided 32 assists.
The Eagles (17–5) host Galludet University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Patrick Murphy was the top Eagle finisher at the Rowan University Inter Regional Battle in Glassboro, New Jersey, completing the 8k course in 26 minutes, 19 seconds. The Eagle men were 24th among 36 schools, while the women finishing 25th among 35 teams.
The teams will next compete at the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference championships in Salisbury, Maryland, in two weeks
FIELD HOCKEY
Visiting Salisbury recorded two quick goals in the first quarter and used smothering defense to roll to a 6–0 C2C shutout over the Eagles. Bailey McNabb stopped 20 of the 26 Sea Gulls shots on goal.
The Eagles (4–9, 0–1) travel to Juniata College in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.