MEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 65, UC Santa Cruz 43: Greg Rowson hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points as the Eagles defeated the Banana Slugs in a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory at the Anderson Center on Sunday.

Rowson also led the Eagles with seven rebounds. Da'Shawn Cook included two 3-pointers among his 18 points and he added four assists.

The Eagles will play at Salisbury University on Wednesday in another C2C contest.

UC Santa Cruz (8–13): Treyson Keating 2, Avri Fench 6, Ian McCloskey 8, Zino Okah 9, Eric DeBrine 2, Sohan Kshirsagar 9, Justin Yasukochi 5, Caden Breznikar 2, 18 7-24 43.

UMW (16–6): Greg Rowson 23, Emmanuel Aghayere 10, Da'Shawn Cook 18, Zack Blue 4, Peter Goldberg 2, Dorian Davis 3, Erik Prosise 3, Andrew Rowson 2. 26 4-8 65.

Halftime: UMW 30–21. Three-pointers: UC Santa Cruz 7 (Okah 3, Kshirsagar 3, Yasukochi), UMW 9 (G. Rowson 5, Cook 2, Davis, Prosise). Rebounds: UC Santa Cruz 25 (Keating 6), UMW 38 (G. Rowson 7).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 78, Regent University 27: Jordan Carpenter recorded 17 points and nine rebounds to pace the Eagles over the overmatched Royals to a rout at the C2C College Classic at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.

Andrea Lefkowitz added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who next travel to Hood College on Wednesday

UMW 19 15 21 24 — 78 Regent 3 4 8 12 — 27

UMW (18–4): Sydney Sherman 2, Jordan Carpenter 17, Keagan Schwab 3, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 3, Karissa Highlander 4, Sophia Pavlech 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 4, Adeline Rider 4, Grace Hare 6, Molly Sharman 7, Andrea Lefkowitz 14, Lexi Miller 2, Rileigh Weaver 8. 30 17-32 78,

Regent (1–14): Brooke Glisson 4, Desiree Cross 12, Janyla Duncan 6, Olivia Thompson 5. 9 6-12 27.

Halftime: UMW 34–7. Three-pointers: UMW 1 (Riner), Regent 3 (Duncan 2, Thompson). Rebounds: UMW 52 (Lefkowitz 10), Regent 29 (Glisson 8).