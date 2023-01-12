UMW: Eagles savor chance to measure up against top D3 team

Nearly 20 minutes after a 69–49 loss to top-ranked Christopher Newport on Wednesday night, University of Mary Washington women’s basketball coach Deena Applebury finally acknowledged what her competitive nature hadn’t allowed her to even consider at any point prior.

“We lost to the No. 1 team in the country,” said the Eagles’ veteran coach, who earned her 400th career victory last week. “I guess technically, we’re supposed to. Nobody wants to. We didn’t want to.”

UMW’s ultimate desire is a lengthy postseason run, a quest that will almost certainly bring them back into contact with the undefeated Captains (14–0). Wednesday’s loss offered the Eagles a glimpse of what it will take to upend their in-state Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival, which topped the most recent WBCA Division III national poll.

Trailing 37–23 at halftime, UMW (14–3) reeled off eight unanswered points out of the break, prompting a hasty timeout from CNU coach Bill Broderick intended to halt their momentum.

“They are a very good team,” Broderick said of the Eagles, who came into Wednesday’s contest unbeaten at Ron Rosner Arena. “Well-coached. We knew that we were going to have a battle today.”

The Captains responded with a run of their own that effectively put the game out of reach. But even fleeting success against an opponent of CNU’s caliber will help UMW from a confidence standpoint.

“It’s huge,” Applebury said. “We need to see ourselves be successful and have spurts like that so they know we can do it.”

Nor does a single lopsided margin overshadow UMW’s wildly successful start to the season. The Eagles won their first eight games before dropping a 63–53 decision at Marymount on Dec. 3. Prior to Wednesday, their only other loss was a 56–52 setback at Johns Hopkins four days after Christmas.

“We have a team that really wants to go far postseason-wise,” said junior forward Jordan Carpenter, who recorded a double–double with 14 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday. “Just putting in the work to make it happen. We know we’re good, and that’s what we have to hold on to.”

The 5-foot-10 Carpenter leads the Eagles with 14.1 points per game and is also their top rebounder, averaging 7.7 boards per game.

“She’s is one of the best athletes in the league,” Broderick said. “That was one of our keys.”

UMW will be back in action Saturday, taking on Averett University at 1 p.m. That marks the Eagles’ final home game for more than a month, as they’ll embark on a road trip that culminates with a Feb. 15 rematch against the Captains in Newport News.

“We’re counting down for it,” Carpenter said, “because we know we can beat them.”