Saturday’s results

BASEBALL

Rutgers-Camden 4-4, UMW 11-6: Eagles starter Brendan McComber earned his fourth win, Jackson Beale got his first win in relief and UMW swept the visiting Scarlet Raptors at Dickinson Stadium.

Jonathan Sedmack hit a three-run homer while Ryan Schwarz drilled a bases-clearing triple to power the Eagles to a seven-run victory in the opener. Schwarz hit a two-run triple in the nightcap and UMW got a run on Ty Lowe’s third-inning home run. Schwarz scored in the sixth inning to give the Eagles the cushion for the victory.

The Eagles (12–5) host No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State on Monday at 3 p.m.

First game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E RCU 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 4 6 2 UMW 1 0 0 0 4 1 5 0 X 11 11 2

D. ROBESON, D. Bellis (6), J. Brennan (7), S. Prince (8) and J. Guglielmi. BRENDAN McCOMBER, Ryan Northup (7) and Mike Dennis

Second game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E RCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 4 7 1 UMW 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 X 6 13 1

J. KASPER, C. Cooper (7), J. Vega (8) and J. Guglielmi. Gabe Delgado, JACKSON BEALE (5), Griffin Graham (9) and Andrew Gerhart

Friday’s results

MEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 14, Emmanuel 6: Henry Moag recorded four goals and and an assist to lead the Eagles to a rout over visiting Saints at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Wyatt Martin had 13 saves in goal and J.D. Nozemack, Jackson Popeck and Jake Furman each produced two goals apiece for UMW (4–3), which next visits Roanoke College on Wednesday.

MEN’S TENNIS

Washington & Lee 5, No. 18 UMW 4: The Eagles got doubles wins from the teams of Andrew Cooper/Brock Ladehoff and Artis Hart/Peter Leese and singles victories from Andrew Watson and Ryan Meyer. The visiting Generals prevailed at the UMW Indoor Center. The Eagles (4–3) host Averett University on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.