BASEBALL

UMW 13-12, Susquehanna 2-4: The Eagles offense unloaded on the River Hawks to sweep a road doubleheader Sunday.

Ty Lowe hit a two-run double keyed a six-run first inning and the Eagles rolled to an easy 13-2 in the opener. Bobby Ayscue and Cooper Fulton each drove in three runs and scored twice, with Fulton going deep in the third inning. Justin Ritz (3–2) limited the River Hawks to three hits over six innings while fanning six for the win.

In the nightcap, Noah Roots homered, doubled and drove in five runs as UMW again raced to an early lead and cruised from to a 12–4 victory. Ryan Schwarz had three hits and Ayscue scored three times. Brendan McComber (6–1) allowed no runs and not hits over five innings while striking out six.

The Eagles (22–7) travel to Guilford College for a three-game series beginning Friday.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UMW 6 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 3 13 13 1 Susquehanna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 6 4

JUSTIN RITZ, Nate Dulevitz (7), Luke Richards (9) and Mike Dennis, Austin Fitzgerald. RYAN REDMOND, Vincent Mariella (4), Brian Shane (7), Josh Shiller (8) and Michael Mancuso.

GAME 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UMW 3 0 5 1 1 0 2 0 0 12 19 4 Susquehanna 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 4 3 1

BRENDAN MCCOMBER, Gabe Delgado (6), Alex Kyte (8), Noah Adcock-Howeth (9) and Andrew Gerhart, Mike Dennis. ANTHONY COLUCCI, Jason Stine (3), Logan Bernier (4), Landon Ness (5), Harrison Keeler (6), Brice Gregory (7), Jack Greco (8) and Robert Cangelosi, Quinn Lonergan.