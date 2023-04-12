SOFTBALL
Marymount 1–1, UMW 4–2: Hannah Steel, Erica Shoop and Grace Drury keyed a three-run third inning that propelled the Eagles past the Saints in the opener of a twinbill at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Caitlyn Burch went the distance, limiting Marymount to a run on five hits with five strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Shoop had three hits and Brigid Ward drove in a run to back up Samantha Stuart’s complete-game effort that included five strikeouts.
The Eagles (18–14) travel to Southern Virginia for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
First game
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Marymount
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|UMW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|x
|4
|7
|1
SHANYN BURCH and Jacklyn Burch. CAITLYN BURCH and Erica Shoop.
Second game
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Marymount
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|UMW
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x
|2
|5
|1
SHANYN BURCH, Kaylee Atkins (2), Bailey Demusz (5) and Jacklyn Burch. SAMANTHAN STUART and Emma Schieda.