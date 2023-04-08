BASEBALL

Guilford 6–6, UMW 4–4: The Quakers used a three-run fourth inning to rally past UMW starter Justin Ritz and the Eagles at Dickinson Stadium to cap a sweep of a doubleheader.

Ty Lowe drove in three runs with two singles for the Eagles. Bobby Ayscue and Cooper Fulton had two hits apiece.

The Eagles (23–9) travel to Eastern Mennonite on Thursday.

Second game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Guilford 2 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 6 15 0 UMW 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 1

Jacob Ray, Adam Anderson (2), REESE BAKER (4), Izzac McGuire (7), Chase Wade (8) and Owen Smith. JUSTIN RITZ, Brendon McComber (5) and Mike Dennis, Andrew Gerhart.

SOFTBALL

Randolph–Macon 4–4, UMW 0–3: The visiting Yellow Jackets no-hit the Eagles in the opener and then scored two unanswered runs in the seventh inning of the nightcap to sweep a were no-hit in the opener.

Aminah Shakir and Hannah Steele each had two hits and drove in a run in the second game for UMW, (16–14), which hosts Marymount University in a Wednesday doubleheader

First game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RMC 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 5 0 UMW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

GRACIE ELLIS and Kayla Davis. STEPHANIE FOLKNER, Caitlyn Burch (2) and Emma Schieda.

Second game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RMC 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 4 5 2 UMW 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 12 1

RILEE BAUGHAN and Kayla Davis. SAMANTHA STUART and Hailee Danneker.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Stockton 19, UMW 14: J.D. Nozemack and Dave Votapek each posted the hat trick, but the Osprey had the final word in posting a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Jackson Davis and Ethan Castleman each scored twice. The Osprey outshot the Eagles (39–30) and totaled 13 more ground balls (43–30). The Eagles (6–7, 0–2) travel to Kaen University (N.J.) for another C2C match on Saturday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Swarthmore 5, UMW 4: Hannah Kimmey posted doubles and singles victories while Abby Moghtader and Rebecca Stepleman each won their singles matches, but the 30th-ranked Eagles fell to the No. 20 Garnet on UMW's outdoor courts.

The Eagles (6–8) host Salisbury University in a C2C match on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.