UMW: Eagles top Bowdoin, advance to NCAA D-III men's soccer final four

Carter Berg scored twice in a 10-second span and the University of Mary Washington defeated Bowdoin College 3–2 Sunday in Amherst, Mass., to advance to the NCAA Division III men's soccer final four.

Goalie Griffin Hemmedinger made nine saves for the Eagles (13–4–4), who will make just their second appearance in the NCAA national semifinals. They will face Kenyon (Ohio) College on Dec. 1 in Salem. The Owls (20–1–1) defeated Williams College 1–0 in its sectional final

Jacob Kautzman broke a scoreless tie in the game's 27th minute Sunday by converting Abel Luwis to give UMW a 1–0 lead. The Polar Bears' Ronaldo Cabral scored 10 minutes later to knot up the contest at halftime.

Berg broke open the match five minutes into the second half.

He converted a penalty kick after Bowdoin was called for a takedown in the box. Ten seconds later, Josh Kirkland's shot on goal bounced off Polar Bear goalkeeper Michael Webber directly to Berg, who converted for an insurance goal.

The second tally took extra importance when Harry Cooper brought the Polar Bears within 3–2 on an unassisted goal five minutes later.

Hemmendinger and the Eagle defense took it from there in a game that featured four yellow cards in the final 15 minutes.

The Eagles advanced despite being outshot (24–16) and having fewer corner kicks (10–3). They gave head coach Jason Kilby his 250th career victory.

The last time the Eagles played in an NCAA final four was 1997, when they went 21–3–1 to set a school record for victories in a season. They hosted the Division III final four that year and lost to Wheaton (Ill.) 2–1 in the national semifinals.