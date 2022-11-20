UMW: Eagles wallop Salem in women's basketball

Women's basketball: Keegan Schwab scored a career-high 30 points as the Eagles posted a 91–48 rout of Salem College at the Townbanke Tipoff Classic at Virginia Wesleyan University.
Elizabeth Dufrane contributed 13 points off the bench while Sydney Sherman scored 12 points. Sophia Pavlech pulled down eight rebounds.
The Eagles host Washington & Lee on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
UMW (5–0): Karissa Highlander 2, Jordan Carpenter 6, Keegan Schwab 30, Ashley Martin 5, Sydney Sherman 12, Sophia Pavlech 4, Elizabeth Dufrane 13, Adeline Riner 4, Andrea Lefkowitz 5, Lexi Miller 4, Rileigh Weaver 6. 38 9-18 91.
Salem (1-3): Savannah Atkins 10, Tamsi Echendu 10, Alize Brooks 5, Sarah Nelson 5, Cree Bass 5, Alize Munn 10, Dionne Sampson 3. 14 18-24 48.
Halftime: UMW 47-22. Three-point shot: UMW 6 (Dufrane 3, Schwab 2, Martin), Salem 2 (Nelson, Bass). Rebounds: UMW 51 (Riner 6), Salem 26 (Atkins 8).