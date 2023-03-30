BASEBALL

UMW 8, Bridgewater 6: Ty Lowe doubled and singled twice and scored a pair of runs to help visiting UMW defeat Bridgewater. Jacob Christenbury and Cooper Fulton each drove in a pair of runs. Jackson Beale (2–0) had a rough inning of relief work, surrendering three runs, but he earned the victory.

UMW (19–7) travels to Susquehanna University on Saturday for a doubleheader.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UMW 0 3 1 1 1 0 2 0 0 8 12 2 Bridgewater 0 2 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 6 11 3

Ryan Northup, JACKSON BEALE (5), John (Ketz) Murray (6), Ty Lowe (7) and Andrew Gerhart. JASON ISADRO, Caleb Penner (4), Evan Gagne (7), Jared Peake (7), Joe Christopher (8) and TJ Johnson.

SOFTBALL

UMW 1–2, Eastern Mennonite 2–1: Grace Drury scored on an infielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Eagles win the nightcap of a doubleheader with the Royals at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Samantha Stuart (3–4) won a pitching duel with Eastern Mennonite’s Grave Fravel, as both starters kept the game scoreless until the eighth.

The win helped UMW split the twinbill. The Eagles (14–10) host Division III top-ranked Salisbury University for a Saturday doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E E. Mennonite 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 0 UMW 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0

NATALYE GRAHAM and Autumn Bailey. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E E. Mennonite 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 2 UMW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 2 0

GRACE FRAVEL and Autumn Bailey. SAMANTHAN STUART and Hailee Danneker.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 17, St. Mary’s College 12: Maya Koebke recorded five goals and two assists to pace the Eagles over the visiting Seahawks at the Battleground Athletic Complex. UMW built a 15–5 lead through three quarters, then had to stave off a furious St. Mary’s rally to salvage the win.

Molly Daw had two goals and two saves while goalkeeper Cailyn Tripp had 11 saves. UMW led in shots (35–30) and ground balls (15–13). The Eagles (7–5) travel to Denison University on Saturday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 12, Bridgewater 9: J.D. Nozemack scored five goals and made an assist, Dave Votapek scored four times and UMW defeated host Bridgewater. Riley Green had 11 saves in goal and UMW won the shots on goal (54–-31) and ground balls (35–33) battle. UMW (6–5) visits Montclair State University on Saturday.