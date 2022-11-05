UMW: Lyons, Eagles cap C2C tourney run with title

Jordan Lyons struggled to extricate herself from the tangle of limbs that materialized on the Ron Rosner Arena hardwood Saturday night.

They belonged to her teammates and UMW classmates who’d stormed the court following the Eagles four-set triumph over Salisbury in the Coast to Coast Conference tournament volleyball final.

“They literally trampled me,” Lyons said. “I could barely get up to shake hands.”

That marked pretty much the only time she was held in check. Lyons delivered a team-high 15 kills and 26 digs as the Eagles claimed just their third conference title in program history.

“She’s our best server, our best serve-receive passer, our best passer and our best defensive player,” UMW coach Alex Hinsey said of Lyons, an all-conference selection at outside hitter. “She carries a big burden, but she steps up to those challenges.”

Less than 24 hours removed from a thrilling comeback victory over rival Christopher Newport, UMW (24–7) got another break when the Sea Gulls (20–8) upset top-seeded UC Santa Cruz in Friday’s other semifinal.

“It was definitely eye-opening,” UMW senior middle hitter Krista Rodgers said of the result. “We came in today knowing that we could take Salisbury.”

UMW won the first set, 25–18, before the Sea Gulls rallied to even the match at one set apiece. Lauren Foley contributed a team-high 23 assists for the Eagles, while Rodgers posted a .476 (10 for 21) hitting percentage as UMW entered the fourth set with a chance to raise a conference tournament trophy for the first time since 2016.

Then Lyons took over. To give the Eagles a 16–14 edge, the 5-foot-7 junior propelled a ball so forcefully that it glanced off an unlucky Sea Gull libero and landed seven rows deep in the stands.

“Jordan is one of a kind,” Rodgers said. “She’s just gotten better and better every year.”

UMW awaits an NCAA first-round match next week, with the distinct possibility that the Eagles will host. In a postgame huddle abbreviated by myriad photo requests, Hinsey encouraged his players to take things one game at a time.

But the very fact that there’s one game left at this point in November was sufficient cause to dogpile after the Eagles reeled off the final five points on Saturday.

“We are not done,” Lyons said.