UMW men's basketball: UMW falls to undefeated Catholic

The University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team was looking to start off the new year right, by giving Catholic University its very first loss of the season.

Everything seemed to be going in favor of the Eagles as they went into halftime leading 34–28. But the Cardinals came into the second half with a vengeance and there was little the Eagles could do to stop them. Catholic won the nonconference game, 79–69.

“We were really excited, really ready to get after it and give them their first loss and to just play as hard as we can,” said junior guard Zack Blue.

“(The mentality) was just be ready to face the challenge,” head coach Marcus Kahn said. “They were a very good team and we were too.”

The first half of the game was intense as both the Cardinals and the Eagles traded baskets and neither was able to pull away with a clear lead until halftime.

Then in the second half, Catholic returned to the floor with higher energy. The Cardinals celebrated every 3-pointer and free throw their teammates on the floor scored.

“We didn’t play well to start (the second half),” said junior forward Daniel Peterson. “We came back and then it was back and forth for a while and then they just took it over and from there it was hard to come back.”

Mary Washington continued to fight hard despite the increasing gap in the score

“We’ve been up big and teams have come back and we’ve been down big and come back,” Kahn said, “It’s a mentality thing.”

Prowess on the 3-point and free-throw lines decided the contest. Catholic and Mary Washington each totaled 24 field goals. But of those, the Cardinals drained 11 treys and 20 free throws, while the Eagles scored seven 3-pointers and 14 free throws.

From this game, Kahn how now knows what the team needs to work on in order to prepare for the future games in the season.

“We’re going to spend a lot time guarding the ball next week because we did a poor job of that tonight and getting back and getting more guys involved in our offense,” he said.

The Eagles will try to shake off the loss and look ahead to their next game as they host Hood College on Jan. 11.

Catholic (12-0): Dan Buckley 4, Tommy Kelly 14, Colby Martins 2, Jake Timby 4, Jesse Hafemeister 33, Owen Moynihan 0, Jake Melady 6, Brian Herbert 2, Sean Neylon 12, Charley Hepting 0, Declan O’Sullivan 2. Totals: 24 20-23 79.

UMW (11-3): Da’Shawn Cook 12, Zach Blue 14, Dorian Davis 6, Cameron McCravy 0, Erik Prosise 5, Devin Johnson 0, Greg Rowson 15, Matias Prock 4, Daniel Peterson 9, Emmanuel Aghayere. Totals: 24 14-19 69.

Halftime: UMW 34-28. Three-pointers: Catholic 11-30 (Hafemeister 5, Kelly 2, Melady 2, Neylon 2). UMW 7-28 (Cook 2, Rowson 2, Blue, Prosise, Peterson). Rebounds: Catholic 38 (Buckley 11). UMW 39 (Blue 9).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Catholic 79, UMW 69

