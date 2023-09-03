Time travel is as dangerous an opponent as any for this University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team. The Eagles know that they must not live in the past, memorable as their trip to the NCAA Final Four this past November may have been.

Nor can senior Josh Kirkland and his teammates afford to look ahead to a similar postseason destination—at least not yet.

“We try to keep our heads cool,” Kirkland said. “Last season we had a great, historical run. But that means nothing now. We have to do it again.”

That said, there was no better time than the present for UMW to secure its first victory over Johns Hopkins University since 2019. Sophomore Michael Lenhard opened the scoring with on free kick just before halftime, and the Eagles dominated the second 45 minutes of a 4-0 win on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

“It was definitely a statement game,” said Kirkland, who scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

The Eagles (2-0) return several key contributors from a team that caught fire and advanced all the way to last year's national semifinals, where they ultimately fell to Williams College. Such success ensured UMW wouldn't fly under the radar in 2023.

“I think there’s a lot of experience amongst the group, which can be good and sometimes can be scary,” UMW head coach Jason Kilby said. “You don’t want to put too much stress on yourself, because there are a lot of good teams.

"We know that when other teams come to play us, they’ll bring forth their best effort so we have to be ready at all times.”

UMW was clearly prepared to handle a Johns Hopkins program that lost one match all of last season. Both sides entered Sunday’s matchup ranked in the top 10 nationally in Division III. But it was the Eagles who justified their preseason billing, with crisp touches on the ball and tenacity off it.

“They pressed hard, and they worked harder than us,” longtime Johns Hopkins coach Craig Appleby said. “They closed off the lanes faster than we could open them up. They made it very difficult for us.”

After seeing minimal playing time during an injury-plagued freshman campaign, Lenhard distinguished himself on set pieces during offseason training and converted one during a recent preseason tune-up.

When a teammate drew a foul just outside the box in the 42nd minute, he was ready.

“As soon as he called it, I wanted the ball,” said Lenhard of his first career goal.

Carter Berg and Edris Fekrat also scored for the Eagles, who will face Hobart College on Sept. 9 in Baltimore, Md.

For Kirkland, who was a freshman when UMW last beat Johns Hopkins (0-1-1), Sunday's victory showed the Eagles’ true colors. UMW broke out jet blue pinstripe jerseys for the match, a kit that (coincidentally or not) bore a striking resemblance to “Hopkins blue.”

“We have a kind of a rivalry with them,” Kirkland said, tugging at his jersey top. “These are our colors now.”