UMW: Murphy, Onorato and Pippin lead Eagles to strong finishes at C2C cross country meet

Cross country: University of Mary Washington runners Patrick Murphy, Nick Onorato and Grace Pippin posted top-20 finishes at the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference cross country championships Saturday.

The finishes helped both the Eagles men's and women's team earn fourth-place finishes at the Salisbury, Maryland, meet. UC Santa Cruz claimed both titles.

Murphy completed the 8k course in 25 minutes and 17 seconds, placing him 12th. Onorato (25:33) was 14th. Pippin crossed the finish line in 23 minutes, 41 seconds, good for 17th place.

The Eagles will next complete in NCAA D–III regionals in Newport News on Nov. 12

Volleyball: Krista Rodgers and Jordan Lyons had nine kills each to pace the Eagles to a 25–13, 25–17, 26–28, 25–23 victory over visiting Marymount at Rosner Arena on Saturday. Lyons added 11 digs and Lauren Foley posted 19 assists.

The Eagles (22–7) will host the C2C tournament beginning Friday. Pairings will be announced Monday.

Swimming: The Eagles teams defeated visiting Randolph–Macon University on Saturday.

The Eagle women triumphed 156–105. Kinsey Brooks claimed the 100 backstroke (1:01.32) and the 100 butterfly (59.51) while Amber Candido won the 200 free (2:02.82) and the 500 free (5:28.62).

The Eagle men posted a 192–68 rout of the Yellow Jackets. Jonathan Zimmer won the 100 IM (55.75) and the 100 butterfly (54.19) while Will Buckley took the 50 free (22.59) and the 200 IM (2:02.91).

The Eagles will take part in a tri-meet with host Franklin & Marshall College and York College on Friday.