BASEBALL
UMW 10, John Carroll 3: Jackson Myers was thoroughly in control at Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, through eight innings of shutout ball to help the Eagles defeat the visiting Blue Streaks.
Myers (3-0) struck out 13 in a command performance, limiting John Carroll to a hit and a walk. Reliever Griffin Graham had more difficulties in the ninth, allowing three runs before retiring the side. But by that time, the Eagles had built a commanding lead.
Bobby Ayscue doubled and singled twice, driving in a pair of runs while scoring twice.
Tim Blankenship drove in two runs while Noah Roots had two hits.
The Eagles (16-7) host Alfred State College (N.Y.) for a Saturday doubleheader, beginning at noon.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|John Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|UMW
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|x
|10
|7
|0
JON AMBRO, Sylvan Wiley (4), Austin Miller (6), Maxwell Shumaker (7) and Logan Lamere. JACKSON MYERS, Griffin Graham (9) and Andrew Gerhart.