BASEBALL

UMW 10, John Carroll 3: Jackson Myers was thoroughly in control at Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, through eight innings of shutout ball to help the Eagles defeat the visiting Blue Streaks.

Myers (3-0) struck out 13 in a command performance, limiting John Carroll to a hit and a walk. Reliever Griffin Graham had more difficulties in the ninth, allowing three runs before retiring the side. But by that time, the Eagles had built a commanding lead.

Bobby Ayscue doubled and singled twice, driving in a pair of runs while scoring twice.

Tim Blankenship drove in two runs while Noah Roots had two hits.

The Eagles (16-7) host Alfred State College (N.Y.) for a Saturday doubleheader, beginning at noon.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E John Carroll 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 2 UMW 1 0 0 5 0 2 2 0 x 10 7 0

JON AMBRO, Sylvan Wiley (4), Austin Miller (6), Maxwell Shumaker (7) and Logan Lamere. JACKSON MYERS, Griffin Graham (9) and Andrew Gerhart.