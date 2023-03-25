BASEBALL

UMW 7-6, Alfred State College 2-5: The Eagles swept the visiting Big Blue in a Saturday doubleheader at Dickinson Stadium, with starter Jackson Myers going the distance in the opener.

Myers (4-0) struck out four, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Bobby Ayscue tripled in a pair of runs while Ty Lowe had two hits and two runs scored. Jonathan Sedmak singled twice and knocked in a run.

In the nightcap, the Big Blue took a 5-4 lead into the seventh before Tim Blankens knotted up the score with a solo home run to left field.

The Eagles took the lead for good when Noah Roots scored on fielding error. Ryan Northup scattered a hit and a walk in three innings of relief to preserve the victory.

The Eagles (17-&) next host Southern University on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Alfred St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 0 UMW 0 0 0 1 5 1 x 7 9 1

JACK JOSEPHSON, Josh Van Bramer (5), Zachery Morse (6) and Owen Lansing. JACKSON MYERS and Andrew Gerhart.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Alfred St. 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 9 2 UMW 1 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 x 6 10 1

CADEN FORTUNATO, Christopher Mattoon (2) and Owen Lansing. Brendan McComber, Jackson Beale (3), RYAN NORTHUP and Mike Dennis.

MEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 17, Marymount 7: J.D. Nozemack scored three goals and made five assists to lead the Eagles past the visiting Saints at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Entering the second quarter trailing 3-2, the Eagles went on a 10-1 run as Dave Votapek and Henry Moag both scoring twice.

Mike Seraphin-Jones and Ethan Castleman each provided a pair of tallies and Riley Green made 11 saves in goal. UMW outshot Marymount (38-19) and led in ground balls (39-28).

The Eagles (5-5) travel to Bridgewater on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Messiah 17, UMW 6: The 11th-ranked Falcons raced to a 6–1 first-quarter lead and never looked back against the visiting Eagles.

Katie Blair posted the hat trick with three goals while Maya Koebka found the back of the net twice for the Eagles. Kayla Sarazin had two assists.

The Falcons outshot the Eagles (30-20) and controlled ground balls (16-12).

UMW (6-5) hosts St. Mary’s College at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

N.C. Wesleyan 7, UMW 2: Brock Ladehoff and Peter Leese won their singles matches, but the 26th-ranked Eagles couldn’t muster additional victories against the 19th-ranked Battling Bishops. UMW (6-4) next travels to Denison University on Friday.