Three-time All-America swimmer Kinsey Brooks has been named the University of Mary Washington’s 2022–23 female athlete of the year, while All-Americans Josh Kirkland (soccer) and Greg Rowson (basketball) shared the men’s honor.

Brooks went undefeated in individual races as a junior last winter and finished finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke, sixth in the 200 individual medley and 10th in the 200 breast at the NCAA Division III national championships. She was named swimmer of the year by the Metro Swimming and Diving Conference and the Virginia State College Division swimmer of the year.

Kirkland was named first-team All-America by D3Soccer.com and a third team All-America selection by the United Soccer Coaches after leading UMW to the NCAA Division III Final Four, scoring 18 goals and adding three assists in 22 games played.

Rowson became just the second All-America selection in men’s basketball history, claiming consensus honors from the National American Basketball Coaches Association second team) and D3Hoops.com (fifth team). He was named Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference player of the year, averaging 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

UMW 40th in Learfield Cup

UMW finished 40th out of 432 Division III schools in the 2022–23 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, which measures postseason success. It’s the Eagles’ best showing in 13 years. Brooks’ showing at the NCAA championships and the men’s soccer Final Four appearance boosted UMW’s metrics, as did NCAA tournament berths by both the men’s and women’s basketball and tennis teams, plus volleyball and baseball.