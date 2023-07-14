Its first softball coach had no collegiate head coaching experience at the time of her hiring, and she lasted 36 years. The University of Mary Washington’ now hopes for similar success and longevity from Dee Conway’s successor.

UMW named Hanaria (Hannah) Qualls as its new coach Friday. She succeeds Conway, who founded the program in 1988 and retired this spring.

Qualls comes to UMW from Huntingdon (Ala.) College, where she served as hitting instructor and assistant coach. The Hawks had four players named first team all-conference and bat .400 or better this spring, with two gaining All-America honors.

Qualls earned a Master of Occupational Therapy from Alabama State University after receiving her bachelor of sports management from Faulkner University. She previously served three seasons as assistant coach at Bryan (Tenn.) College and has worked with several travel teams.