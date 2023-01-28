UMW roundup: Blue's career-best day carries Eagles past Widener

Men's basketball

UMW 83, Wiidener 66: Zack Blue drained seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 23 points and the Eagles took early control against visiting Widener University and won the nonconference game Saturday at Ron Rosner Arena.

Da'Shawn Cook added 21 points and eight assists while Greg Rowson pulled down nine rebounds for the Eagles, who host Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival Christopher Newport on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Captains (18–3) currently lead the conference, with the Eagles in second place.

Widener (12–6): Kenny Lewis 6, Dominic Dunn 10, Pat Holden 11, Steven Matlack 2, Kevin Schenk 17, Luke Mazur 11, Matt Johnson 2, Myles Bright 4, Peter Gard 1, Xavier Ernest 2. 23 13-23 66.

UMW (15–5): Andrew Rowson 4, Greg Rowson 15, Da'Shawn Cook 21, Zack Blue 23, Cameron McGravy 5, Dorian Davis 2, Devin Johnson 5, Matias Prock 3, Emmanuel Aghayere 5. 28 14-24 83.

Halftime: UMW 40–23. Three-pointers: Widener 7 (Mazur 3, Dunn 2, Holden, Schenk), UMW 13 (Blue 7, Cook 4, G. Rowson, Prock). Rebounds: Widener 27 (Lewis 9), UMW 32 (G. Rowson 9).

Women's basketball

UMW 24 12 16 24 — 85 Lynchburg 12 11 11 19 — 53

UMW 85, Lynchburg 53: Four Eagles led by Jordan Carpenter scored in double figures as the Eagles routed the homestanding Hornets in a nonconference game.

Carpenter scored 16 points and was among the team's top rebounders with six as UMW raced to a 12-point first-quarter lead. The Eagles were able to empty the bench as they padded their lead in the second half.

Elizabeth Dufrane scored 15 points, Sydney Sherman netted 12 and Keegan Schwab added 11 for the Eagles, who missed only one free-throw attempt the entire game.

The Eagles will next take part in the C2C Challenge Classic at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, with a Saturday content against conference opponent UC Santa Cruz (14–4).

UMW (17–3): Sydney Sherman 12, Jordan Carpenter 16, Keegan Schwab 11, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 9, Karissa Highlander 2, Sophia Pavlech 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 15, Grace Hare 2, Molly Sharman 6, Lexi Miller 6, Rileigh Weaver 2, Adeline Riner 0. 32 17–18 85.

Lynchburg (6–13): Bree Spainhour 4, Darcy Ross 2, Olivia Harris 14, Macey Mullins 6, Maddie Nimmo 8, Kayla Terry 5, Ashley Vandergrift 3, Kayla Sledge 2, Kacey Kelly 9. 18 9–14 53.

Halftime: UMW 36–23. Three pointers: UMW 4 (Dufrane 3, Schwab), Lynchburg 8 (Harris 4, Mullins 2, Terry, Vandergrift). Rebounds: UMW 33 (Carpenter 6, Schwab 6, Riner 6), Lynchburg 26 (Sledge 5).