Sunday’s results

BASEBALL

Christopher Newport 5, UMW 2: The Captains used a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice to take an early 2–1 lead in the fourth inning and maintained the advantage until the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference game’s end at Capital One Park in Tyson’s Corner.

Ryan Schwarz had three hits and scored twice for the Eagles (26–12, 0–3), who closed out their regular season. UMW will next play in the C2C tournament on Friday. Opponent, place and time have yet to be determined.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CSN 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 5 11 1 UMW 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 11 0

JACKSON BAIRD, Brandon Cassedy (7), Kyle Lewis (9) and Grant Hartman. JUSTIN RITZ, Ryan Northup (6), Gabe Delgado (8) and Mike Dennis, Andrew Gerhart.

Saturday’s results

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Christopher Newport 14, UMW 13, OT: Kayla Sarazin scored four goals as the Eagles built an 11–6 through three quarters. But the visiting Captains notched seven goals in the final quarter, then scored the lone goal of the extra frame. The match closed out the regular season. Caeley Terapane and Molly Daw each posted the hat trick in goals and Rachel Oestrike had two assists for the Eagles (9–8), who next play in a C2C tournament semifinal on Wednesday at a site to be determined.

MEN’S TENNIS

Johns Hopkins 6, UMW 3: The Eagles got doubles victories from the tandems of Rishi Charan Shankar–Andrew Watson and Brock Ladehoff–Peter Leese and a singles win from Artis Hart, but the eighth-ranked Blue Jays prevailed at the Battleground Athletic Complex outdoor courts. The Eagles (8–9) faced Haverford in a late Sunday match; they advance to the C2C tournament in Newport News on Friday.