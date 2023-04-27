Wednesday's result

MEN'S LACROSSE

St. Mary's 10, UMW 9: The Eagles and Seahawks battled to a 7–7 fourth-quarter tie before St. Mary's ran off three straight goals in under five minutes. The Eagles couldn't catch up in time and dropped the nonconference match at St. Mary's City, Md.

J.D. Nozemack scored twice and Jackson Davis had three assists as the Eagles took a 6–4 halftime lead to the locker room. After the Seahawks made their late-game surge, Dave Votapek (three goals) and Carter Lynch (two goals) got UMW within a goal of forcing overtime, but the Seahawks held on.

The Eagles (6–9) close out the regular season Saturday with a 1 p.m. Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference match with Salisbury at the Battleground Athletic Complex.