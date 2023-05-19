Case Western Reserve cracked two three-run home runs in the first two innings and ran away with a 16–2 victory over the University of Mary Washington in a first-round game of the NCAA Division III baseball tournament Friday in Marietta, Ohio.

UMW starter Jackson Myers allowed eight runs on four hits in 2⅓ innings. He issued four walks and recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles’ Andrew Gerhart scored on an error in the third inning. Ty Lowe doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Ryan Schwarz had two singles and a walk

UMW (28–15) continues play in the NCAAs with a Saturday morning game against Adrian College.

Women’s tennis

In the first round of the NCAA Division III singles championship tournament in Orlando, Fla., Eagles senior Abby Moghtader fell 6–2, 6–3 to second-seeded Angie Zhou of Pomona–Pitzer College.