WOMEN'S TENNIS

UMW 5, The College of New Jersey 0: Hanna Kimmey and Riley Smith paved the way as the Eagles swept the Lions in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Middleton, Conn.

Kimmey and Amanda Hagino combined to defeat Jenny Landels and Charlotte Roarty 8–2 at one doubles, Smith and Emily Beckner got past Aira Abalos and Aamora Coronado–Luz 8–3 in the second doubles match and Abby Moghtader and Rebecca Stepleman also posted an 8-3 victory on Chase Eisenberg and Alexa Vasile for UMW's doubles sweep.

Smith then beat Landels 6–0, 6–0 and Kimmey sealed the Eagles' triumph by defeating Vasile 6–-0, 6–1.

UMW (11–9) faces Wesleyan today in the third round. In last year's NCAA tournament, the Cardinals defeated the Eagles 5–2.

MEN'S TENNIS

Dennison 5, UMW 2: The Big Red swept its singles matches to oust the Eagles in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Eagles got doubles wins from Rishi Charan Shankar and Andrew Watson (8–6 over Jack Bulger and Kael Shah) and from Artis Hart and Andrew Cooper (8–7 [3] over Zachary Portnoy and Andy Mackler).

The season concludes for the Eagles (11–10), the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference champions.