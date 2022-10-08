UMW roundup: Eagles split doubleheader at Juniata volleyball meet

Volleyball: The Eagles got six kills each from Jordan Lyons, Krista Rodgers and Caitlyn Burch, but UMW fell to host Juniata College in straight sets at Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Saturday. Set scores were 25–19, 25–12, 25–11. Breanna Campbell recorded six digs and seven assists. Later Saturday, the Eagles bounced back with a three-set victory over Stevens Institute of Technology. Lyons had 13 kills and 16 kills while Lauren Foley made 11 assists. The Eagles (15–5) next host Southern Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Women's soccer: Trailing 1–0 to visiting Salisbury University at halftime, the Eagles scored three unanswered goals in the second half to post a 3–1 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference victory at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Amanda Krest knotted up the game at 1 apiece on a goal off an assist from Ellen Shine. In the 84th minute, Hope Grzebian put the Eagles ahead for good off a cross from Krest. Kaitlyn Venzen's insurance goal off a pass from sister Kristina sealed the win. The Eagles (7–2–3) visit St. Mary's College on Wednesday.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Volleyball:

Jordan Lyons had13 kills and 19 digs while Krista Rodgers added 11 kills and six blocks to carry the Eagles to 3–1 victory over Messiah University in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Set scores were 25–19, 25–12, 23–25, 25–17.